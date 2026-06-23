Techmeme

Browse Techmeme from Raycast with a focused command set:

Browse the current front page and the reverse-chronological River.

Search story headlines, sources, summaries, and related coverage locally.

Keep the main list wide for headline scanning; open story details when needed.

Open the original article, Techmeme permalink, related coverage, or social post.

Copy a story as Markdown or copy the original/Techmeme URL.

Use the dedicated River command when reverse-chronological scanning is the goal.

This is an unofficial Techmeme client for Raycast. It uses Techmeme's public web pages and links back to Techmeme and the original publications.

Development

Use npm for development:

npm install npm run dev npm run test npm run lint npm run build

Raycast Store publishing uses npm and package-lock.json :