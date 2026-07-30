Meeting Room Check

See which meeting rooms are free right now, right from Raycast, and block one instantly — no need to open Google Calendar.

What it does

Lists every configured meeting room, grouped by floor, with live availability pulled from Google Calendar.

Free rooms show how long they're free for (color-coded: green, orange, red as it gets close to being booked). Occupied rooms show how long until they free up.

Block a room for 15 min, 30 min, 1 hour, or exactly until its next meeting — creates a real Google Calendar event with the room invited, same as booking it manually.

Works for any Google Workspace organization, not just one company — see Room setup below.

Room setup

On first use, you'll be asked how to build your room list:

Pull Rooms from My Calendar — tries an automatic import first (only works if your account has Workspace admin rights), then falls back to scanning your own calendar history for rooms you've already booked and lets you pick which ones to track.

— tries an automatic import first (only works if your account has Workspace admin rights), then falls back to scanning your own calendar history for rooms you've already booked and lets you pick which ones to track. Import Room List — paste a room list a colleague already exported for you (see Manage Rooms below). Fastest option if someone at your company already set this up.

— paste a room list a colleague already exported for you (see Manage Rooms below). Fastest option if someone at your company already set this up. Add Rooms Manually — type in a room's name and calendar email directly.

Once set up, open Manage Rooms (⌘M from the room list) any time to:

Recheck all rooms' validity (flags rooms that were renamed or removed)

Export your room list as JSON to share with a teammate

Import a list someone shared with you (merges by calendar email, doesn't wipe your existing rooms)

Add a room manually or remove one

Notes