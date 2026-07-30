Meeting Room Check
See which meeting rooms are free right now, right from Raycast, and block one
instantly — no need to open Google Calendar.
What it does
- Lists every configured meeting room, grouped by floor, with live
availability pulled from Google Calendar.
- Free rooms show how long they're free for (color-coded: green, orange,
red as it gets close to being booked). Occupied rooms show how long until
they free up.
- Block a room for 15 min, 30 min, 1 hour, or exactly until its next
meeting — creates a real Google Calendar event with the room invited,
same as booking it manually.
- Works for any Google Workspace organization, not just one company —
see Room setup below.
Room setup
On first use, you'll be asked how to build your room list:
- Pull Rooms from My Calendar — tries an automatic import first (only
works if your account has Workspace admin rights), then falls back to
scanning your own calendar history for rooms you've already booked and
lets you pick which ones to track.
- Import Room List — paste a room list a colleague already exported
for you (see Manage Rooms below). Fastest option if someone at your
company already set this up.
- Add Rooms Manually — type in a room's name and calendar email
directly.
Once set up, open Manage Rooms (⌘M from the room list) any time to:
- Recheck all rooms' validity (flags rooms that were renamed or removed)
- Export your room list as JSON to share with a teammate
- Import a list someone shared with you (merges by calendar email, doesn't
wipe your existing rooms)
- Add a room manually or remove one
Notes
- Requires a Google Workspace account. Personal Gmail accounts don't have
bookable meeting room resources.
- Listing rooms automatically requires Workspace admin rights, which most
accounts don't have — that's expected, not a bug. The calendar-scan and
manual/import paths cover everyone else.
- Your room list is stored locally on your machine (Raycast's local
storage), never sent anywhere else.