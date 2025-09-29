Razuna Raycast Extension
A Raycast extension for managing files in your Razuna workspace.
Features
- Browse Files: Navigate through your workspace folders and files
- Search Files: Search for files across your workspace
- Upload Files: Upload single or multiple files to your workspace
- File Management: View file details, copy file names and IDs
Setup
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Open Raycast preferences and configure the extension:
- Server URL: Your Razuna server (e.g.,
https://app.razuna.com,
https://app.razuna.eu, or your custom domain)
- Access Token: Your personal access token from Razuna profile settings
Getting Your Access Token
- Log in to your Razuna account
- Go to your profile settings
- Navigate to the Access Tokens section
- Generate a new access token
- Copy the token and paste it in the extension preferences
Commands
Browse Files
Navigate through your workspace folders and browse files with detailed information.
Search Files
Search for files across your entire workspace or within specific workspaces.
Upload File
Upload single or multiple files to your workspace with folder selection.
API Endpoints Used
This extension uses the following Razuna API endpoints:
-
GET /api/v1/files/workspaces/user - Get user workspaces
-
GET /api/v1/files/workspaces/folders - Get workspace folders
-
GET /api/v1/files/folder/content - Get folder content
-
POST /api/v1/files/search - Search files
-
POST /api/v1/files/folder/upload - Upload files
Development
To run this extension locally:
- Clone the repository
- Navigate to the extension directory
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Run in development mode:
npm run dev
License
MIT License