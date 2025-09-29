Razuna Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension for managing files in your Razuna workspace.

Features

Browse Files : Navigate through your workspace folders and files

: Navigate through your workspace folders and files Search Files : Search for files across your workspace

: Search for files across your workspace Upload Files : Upload single or multiple files to your workspace

: Upload single or multiple files to your workspace File Management: View file details, copy file names and IDs

Setup

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Open Raycast preferences and configure the extension: Server URL : Your Razuna server (e.g., https://app.razuna.com , https://app.razuna.eu , or your custom domain)

: Your Razuna server (e.g., , , or your custom domain) Access Token: Your personal access token from Razuna profile settings

Getting Your Access Token

Log in to your Razuna account Go to your profile settings Navigate to the Access Tokens section Generate a new access token Copy the token and paste it in the extension preferences

Commands

Browse Files

Navigate through your workspace folders and browse files with detailed information.

Search Files

Search for files across your entire workspace or within specific workspaces.

Upload File

Upload single or multiple files to your workspace with folder selection.

API Endpoints Used

This extension uses the following Razuna API endpoints:

GET /api/v1/files/workspaces/user - Get user workspaces

- Get user workspaces GET /api/v1/files/workspaces/folders - Get workspace folders

- Get workspace folders GET /api/v1/files/folder/content - Get folder content

- Get folder content POST /api/v1/files/search - Search files

- Search files POST /api/v1/files/folder/upload - Upload files

Development

To run this extension locally:

Clone the repository Navigate to the extension directory Install dependencies: npm install Run in development mode: npm run dev

License

MIT License