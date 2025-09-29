StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Razuna - Add and Browse Files in Razuna

Upload, search, and browse files in your Razuna workspace directly from Raycast.
Ni
Nitai
New
Install Extension
Overview

Razuna Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension for managing files in your Razuna workspace.

Features

  • Browse Files: Navigate through your workspace folders and files
  • Search Files: Search for files across your workspace
  • Upload Files: Upload single or multiple files to your workspace
  • File Management: View file details, copy file names and IDs

Setup

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. Open Raycast preferences and configure the extension:
    • Server URL: Your Razuna server (e.g., https://app.razuna.com, https://app.razuna.eu, or your custom domain)
    • Access Token: Your personal access token from Razuna profile settings

Getting Your Access Token

  1. Log in to your Razuna account
  2. Go to your profile settings
  3. Navigate to the Access Tokens section
  4. Generate a new access token
  5. Copy the token and paste it in the extension preferences

Commands

Browse Files

Navigate through your workspace folders and browse files with detailed information.

Search Files

Search for files across your entire workspace or within specific workspaces.

Upload File

Upload single or multiple files to your workspace with folder selection.

API Endpoints Used

This extension uses the following Razuna API endpoints:

  • GET /api/v1/files/workspaces/user - Get user workspaces
  • GET /api/v1/files/workspaces/folders - Get workspace folders
  • GET /api/v1/files/folder/content - Get folder content
  • POST /api/v1/files/search - Search files
  • POST /api/v1/files/folder/upload - Upload files

Development

To run this extension locally:

  1. Clone the repository
  2. Navigate to the extension directory
  3. Install dependencies: npm install
  4. Run in development mode: npm run dev

License

MIT License

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
MediaDesign ToolsDataProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Metronome logo

Metronome

Based on an input (integer argument) BPM, you can get a metronome that plays a sound after a certain amount of time.

Miniflux logo

Miniflux

A Raycast extension for Miniflux

Change Case logo

Change Case

Transform a string between camelCase, snake_case, CONSTANT_CASE, and more

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.