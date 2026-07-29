Search and launch your saved PuTTY sessions straight from Raycast on Windows.
[!NOTE] This extension is a Raycast port of Flow.Launcher.Plugin.Putty by @jjw24, which is itself a Flow Launcher port of the original Wox PuTTY plugin by Konstantin Zaitcev (@kosz78). All of the core ideas — reading sessions from
HKCU\Software\SimonTatham\PuTTY\Sessions, the
protocol://user@hostlabels, and the
-load/
-sshlaunch behavior — come from their work. Go give the originals a ⭐. See Credits below.
ssh://user@host,
telnet://host,
serial://COM3?baud=9600, …) as a subtitle.
putty.exe -load "<session>".
putty.exe -ssh <host>), just like the original plugin.
By default the extension auto-detects the PuTTY executable, looking in this order (top to bottom):
PATH
~/scoop/apps/putty/current/putty.exe, including a global Scoop install)
App Paths\putty.exe entry, then the MSI's
Installer\Folders record (this is where the official PuTTY installer actually stores its
C:\Program Files\PuTTY\ folder), then an Inno-style uninstall entry
PuTTY (64-bit))
You only need to set the executable path manually if PuTTY lives somewhere else. A configured path always overrides auto-detection.
Open the command preferences to adjust:
|Preference
|Description
|PuTTY Executable
|Optional. Path to
putty.exe. Leave empty to auto-detect. A configured path always wins.
|Open PuTTY entry
|When enabled, always show an entry that opens PuTTY without a session.
|Start sessions maximized
|When enabled, sessions launch in a maximized window (
Start-Process -WindowStyle Maximized).
Sessions are read from the current user's registry at
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\SimonTatham\PuTTY\Sessions. Each subkey is a saved session; its name is URL-decoded into the session identifier, and
Protocol,
HostName, and
UserName build the subtitle. Serial sessions are shown as
<line>?baud=<speed>.
putty.exe reachable on your
PATH)
Full credit and a heartfelt thank-you to:
This Raycast extension is a faithful port of their plugin — the registry session discovery, the
protocol://user@host labels, and the PuTTY
-load /
-ssh launch behavior are all their design. If this extension is useful to you, please head over to the original projects and give them a ⭐.
PuTTY itself is a free SSH/Telnet client by Simon Tatham and contributors — https://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty/.