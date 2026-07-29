PuTTY Sessions

Search and launch your saved PuTTY sessions straight from Raycast on Windows.

[!NOTE] This extension is a Raycast port of Flow.Launcher.Plugin.Putty by @jjw24, which is itself a Flow Launcher port of the original Wox PuTTY plugin by Konstantin Zaitcev (@kosz78). All of the core ideas — reading sessions from HKCU\Software\SimonTatham\PuTTY\Sessions , the protocol://user@host labels, and the -load / -ssh launch behavior — come from their work. Go give the originals a ⭐. See Credits below.

Features

Search Sessions — lists all of your saved PuTTY sessions and filters by name as you type.

— lists all of your saved PuTTY sessions and filters by name as you type. Each session shows its connection string ( ssh://user@host , telnet://host , serial://COM3?baud=9600 , …) as a subtitle.

, , , …) as a subtitle. Selecting a session launches PuTTY with putty.exe -load "<session>" .

. Direct connection — type any hostname that isn't a saved session and get an entry to SSH straight into it ( putty.exe -ssh <host> ), just like the original plugin.

— type any hostname that isn't a saved session and get an entry to SSH straight into it ( ), just like the original plugin. Optional Open PuTTY entry to start the app without a session.

entry to start the app without a session. Optional Start maximized to open sessions in a maximized window.

Configuration

By default the extension auto-detects the PuTTY executable, looking in this order (top to bottom):

Directories on your PATH Scoop ( ~/scoop/apps/putty/current/putty.exe , including a global Scoop install) The Windows registry — in order: the App Paths\putty.exe entry, then the MSI's Installer\Folders record (this is where the official PuTTY installer actually stores its C:\Program Files\PuTTY\ folder), then an Inno-style uninstall entry The PuTTY Start Menu shortcut (the Programs tree is scanned so it works regardless of the folder name, e.g. PuTTY (64-bit) )

You only need to set the executable path manually if PuTTY lives somewhere else. A configured path always overrides auto-detection.

Open the command preferences to adjust:

Preference Description PuTTY Executable Optional. Path to putty.exe . Leave empty to auto-detect. A configured path always wins. Open PuTTY entry When enabled, always show an entry that opens PuTTY without a session. Start sessions maximized When enabled, sessions launch in a maximized window ( Start-Process -WindowStyle Maximized ).

Where sessions come from

Sessions are read from the current user's registry at HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\SimonTatham\PuTTY\Sessions . Each subkey is a saved session; its name is URL-decoded into the session identifier, and Protocol , HostName , and UserName build the subtitle. Serial sessions are shown as <line>?baud=<speed> .

Requirements

Windows

PuTTY installed (or putty.exe reachable on your PATH )

Credits

Full credit and a heartfelt thank-you to:

Konstantin Zaitcev (@kosz78) — author of the original Wox PuTTY plugin that started it all.

— author of the original PuTTY plugin that started it all. @jjw24 — author of Flow.Launcher.Plugin.Putty, the Flow Launcher port this extension is based on.

This Raycast extension is a faithful port of their plugin — the registry session discovery, the protocol://user@host labels, and the PuTTY -load / -ssh launch behavior are all their design. If this extension is useful to you, please head over to the original projects and give them a ⭐.

Original Flow Launcher plugin: https://github.com/jjw24/Flow.Launcher.Plugin.Putty

License: MIT (same as the original)

PuTTY itself is a free SSH/Telnet client by Simon Tatham and contributors — https://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty/.