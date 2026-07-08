A Raycast extension for managing your local DDEV projects without leaving your keyboard. List every DDEV project on your machine and start, stop, restart, snapshot, describe, rename, and launch them — all from Raycast.
The extension is framework-agnostic at its core (it works with any DDEV project type), with a few extra conveniences for Drupal projects.
Platform: macOS only. Requires the
ddevCLI installed and on your
PATH(Homebrew at
/opt/homebrew/binor
/usr/local/binis detected automatically).
The extension exposes a single Raycast command:
|Command
|Mode
|Description
|Show Projects
|View
|Lists all DDEV projects found via
ddev list, with a per-project action panel for every operation below.
The project list can be filtered with the status dropdown in the search bar:
running.
Active projects are marked with a green check; stopped projects with a red disabled icon. Type to search projects by name.
Each project in the list has an action panel (
⏎ /
⌘K). Mutating actions show a progress toast and surface any
ddev error message on failure. Destructive actions ask for confirmation first.
|Action
|Description
|Launch Website
|Open the project's primary URL in the browser (
ddev launch).
|Show Project Information
|Open a detail view (
ddev describe) with project, database, URLs, services, and Mailpit info.
|Open in Finder
|Reveal the project root in Finder.
|Copy Project Path
|Copy the project's
approot to the clipboard.
|Action
|Description
|Start Project
ddev start the project.
|Stop Project
ddev stop the project.
|Stop Project (--unlist)
ddev stop --unlist — stop and remove from the project list.
|Restart Project
ddev restart the project.
|Action
|Description
|Show Snapshots
|Open a list of database snapshots for the project (see below).
|Take Quick Snapshot
|Take a timestamped database snapshot (active projects only).
|Export Database
|Export the database to
~/Downloads/<project>.sql (active projects only, with confirmation).
Inside Show Snapshots you can:
⌘N) — opens a form with a suggested
<project>-<timestamp> name.
⌃X) — permanently remove a snapshot (confirmation required).
|Action
|Description
|Rename Project
|Rename the project (active projects only). Runs a safe multi-step macro: snapshot → stop & unlist → reconfigure name → restart → restore database → clean up the temporary snapshot. Don't close the window mid-rename.
For projects whose type starts with
drupal, an extra section appears:
|Action
|Description
|Launch Website (and Login)
|Generate a one-time login link via
ddev drush uli and open it in the browser.
src/show-projects.tsx; all CLI interaction is isolated behind
src/lib/.
src/lib/ddev.ts — every
ddev shell-out (start/stop/snapshot/describe/rename/…), JSON parsers, and the toast wrappers.
src/lib/drush.ts — Drupal/
drush helpers (framework-specific).
src/lib/types.ts — TypeScript shapes for
ddev … --json-output payloads.
src/lib/describe-markdown.ts — renders the "Show Project Information" detail view.
ddev CLI directly (no daemon) and relies on
--json-output for reading state.
npm run dev # ray develop — live-reload into Raycast
npm run build # ray build — production build
npm run lint # ray lint
npm run fix-lint # ray lint --fix
npm run publish # publish to the Raycast Store
There is no test runner configured.
MIT — see LICENSE.