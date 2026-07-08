DDEV for Raycast

A Raycast extension for managing your local DDEV projects without leaving your keyboard. List every DDEV project on your machine and start, stop, restart, snapshot, describe, rename, and launch them — all from Raycast.

The extension is framework-agnostic at its core (it works with any DDEV project type), with a few extra conveniences for Drupal projects.

Platform: macOS only. Requires the ddev CLI installed and on your PATH (Homebrew at /opt/homebrew/bin or /usr/local/bin is detected automatically).

Commands

The extension exposes a single Raycast command:

Command Mode Description Show Projects View Lists all DDEV projects found via ddev list , with a per-project action panel for every operation below.

The project list can be filtered with the status dropdown in the search bar:

All — every project DDEV knows about.

— every project DDEV knows about. Active — only projects currently running .

Active projects are marked with a green check; stopped projects with a red disabled icon. Type to search projects by name.

Actions

Each project in the list has an action panel ( ⏎ / ⌘K ). Mutating actions show a progress toast and surface any ddev error message on failure. Destructive actions ask for confirmation first.

General

Action Description Launch Website Open the project's primary URL in the browser ( ddev launch ). Show Project Information Open a detail view ( ddev describe ) with project, database, URLs, services, and Mailpit info. Open in Finder Reveal the project root in Finder. Copy Project Path Copy the project's approot to the clipboard.

Start / Stop / Restart

Action Description Start Project ddev start the project. Stop Project ddev stop the project. Stop Project (--unlist) ddev stop --unlist — stop and remove from the project list. Restart Project ddev restart the project.

Backup / Restore

Action Description Show Snapshots Open a list of database snapshots for the project (see below). Take Quick Snapshot Take a timestamped database snapshot (active projects only). Export Database Export the database to ~/Downloads/<project>.sql (active projects only, with confirmation).

Inside Show Snapshots you can:

Take New Snapshot ( ⌘N ) — opens a form with a suggested <project>-<timestamp> name.

( ) — opens a form with a suggested name. Restore Snapshot — replaces the current database with the snapshot (confirmation required).

— replaces the current database with the snapshot (confirmation required). Delete Snapshot ( ⌃X ) — permanently remove a snapshot (confirmation required).

( ) — permanently remove a snapshot (confirmation required). Copy Snapshot Name — copy the snapshot name to the clipboard.

Other

Action Description Rename Project Rename the project (active projects only). Runs a safe multi-step macro: snapshot → stop & unlist → reconfigure name → restart → restore database → clean up the temporary snapshot. Don't close the window mid-rename.

Drupal-only

For projects whose type starts with drupal , an extra section appears:

Action Description Launch Website (and Login) Generate a one-time login link via ddev drush uli and open it in the browser.

How it works

The UI lives in src/show-projects.tsx ; all CLI interaction is isolated behind src/lib/ . src/lib/ddev.ts — every ddev shell-out (start/stop/snapshot/describe/rename/…), JSON parsers, and the toast wrappers. src/lib/drush.ts — Drupal/ drush helpers (framework-specific). src/lib/types.ts — TypeScript shapes for ddev … --json-output payloads. src/lib/describe-markdown.ts — renders the "Show Project Information" detail view.

; all CLI interaction is isolated behind . The extension shells out to the ddev CLI directly (no daemon) and relies on --json-output for reading state.

Development

npm run dev # ray develop — live-reload into Raycast npm run build # ray build — production build npm run lint # ray lint npm run fix-lint # ray lint --fix npm run publish # publish to the Raycast Store

There is no test runner configured.

Requirements

macOS

Raycast

The ddev CLI (and Docker / OrbStack, as DDEV requires)

License

MIT — see LICENSE.