FreeAgent Raycast Extension
This Raycast extension allows you to interact with your FreeAgent account directly from Raycast, providing both traditional commands and AI-powered tools for financial analysis and management.
Features
Traditional Commands
- List Invoices - View and filter your invoices
- List Tax Timeline - See upcoming tax obligations
- List Timeslips - View your time tracking entries
- Create New Invoice - Generate invoices through a form
- Create Timeslip - Log time entries
- List Bank Transactions - View all bank transactions
- List Unexplained Transactions - See transactions needing attention
Error Handling
If you get a 422 error "This transaction has already been fully explained":
- The transaction is likely marked for review rather than unexplained
- Use update-bank-transaction-explanation instead of add-bank-transaction-explanation
- Use list-bank-transaction-explanations to find the explanation URLs
Setup
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Authenticate with your FreeAgent account using OAuth
- Start using commands or AI tools with
@FreeAgent
Requirements
- Raycast Pro (for AI tools)
- Active FreeAgent account
- OAuth authentication with appropriate permissions
Privacy & Security
- Uses OAuth 2.0 PKCE flow for secure authentication
- No data is stored locally beyond authentication tokens
- All API calls go directly to FreeAgent's servers