FreeAgent

Interact with FreeAgent
Overview

FreeAgent Raycast Extension

This Raycast extension allows you to interact with your FreeAgent account directly from Raycast, providing both traditional commands and AI-powered tools for financial analysis and management.

Features

Traditional Commands

  • List Invoices - View and filter your invoices
  • List Tax Timeline - See upcoming tax obligations
  • List Timeslips - View your time tracking entries
  • Create New Invoice - Generate invoices through a form
  • Create Timeslip - Log time entries
  • List Bank Transactions - View all bank transactions
  • List Unexplained Transactions - See transactions needing attention

Error Handling

If you get a 422 error "This transaction has already been fully explained":

  1. The transaction is likely marked for review rather than unexplained
  2. Use update-bank-transaction-explanation instead of add-bank-transaction-explanation
  3. Use list-bank-transaction-explanations to find the explanation URLs

Setup

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. Authenticate with your FreeAgent account using OAuth
  3. Start using commands or AI tools with @FreeAgent

Requirements

  • Raycast Pro (for AI tools)
  • Active FreeAgent account
  • OAuth authentication with appropriate permissions

Privacy & Security

  • Uses OAuth 2.0 PKCE flow for secure authentication
  • No data is stored locally beyond authentication tokens
  • All API calls go directly to FreeAgent's servers
