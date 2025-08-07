FreeAgent Raycast Extension

This Raycast extension allows you to interact with your FreeAgent account directly from Raycast, providing both traditional commands and AI-powered tools for financial analysis and management.

Features

Traditional Commands

List Invoices - View and filter your invoices

List Tax Timeline - See upcoming tax obligations

- See upcoming tax obligations List Timeslips - View your time tracking entries

Create New Invoice - Generate invoices through a form

- Generate invoices through a form Create Timeslip - Log time entries

Create Timeslip - Log time entries

- View all bank transactions List Unexplained Transactions - See transactions needing attention

Error Handling

If you get a 422 error "This transaction has already been fully explained":

The transaction is likely marked for review rather than unexplained Use update-bank-transaction-explanation instead of add-bank-transaction-explanation Use list-bank-transaction-explanations to find the explanation URLs

Setup

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Authenticate with your FreeAgent account using OAuth Start using commands or AI tools with @FreeAgent

Requirements

Raycast Pro (for AI tools)

Active FreeAgent account

OAuth authentication with appropriate permissions

Privacy & Security