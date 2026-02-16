FlyCheck
Instantly look up aviation weather (METAR) for any airport with a 4-letter ICAO code. This extension provides real-time, decoded weather reports, making it easy for pilots, dispatchers, and aviation enthusiasts to quickly assess flight conditions.
Features
- Instant METAR Reports: Get up-to-the-minute decoded METAR data from the CheckWX API.
- Detailed Weather Breakdown: View critical information at a glance, including:
- Flight Category (VFR, MVFR, IFR, LIFR) with color-coded indicators.
- Wind direction, speed, and gusts.
- Visibility in miles.
- Temperature and Dewpoint in °C and °F.
- Barometric pressure in inHg and hPa.
- Raw & Decoded Data: Access both the original raw METAR string and a clean, decoded JSON format.
- Effortless Actions:
- Copy raw METAR or decoded JSON to your clipboard.
- Refresh data instantly with
⌘ R.
- Search History: Quickly access your recently searched airports.
- Remove entries from history with
⌘ D.
- Discover FlyCheck for macOS: Includes a convenient link (
⌘ ⇧ D) to download the full-featured FlyCheck menu bar application.
Setup
- Install this extension from the Raycast Store.
- Get a free API key from CheckWX.
- Open the extension's preferences (
⌘ ,) and enter your API key.
- Start searching by ICAO code (e.g.,
KJFK,
EGLL,
WSSS).
About METAR
A METAR (METeorological Aerodrome Report) is a format for reporting weather information. It is a crucial tool for pilots to understand the current weather conditions at an airport. This extension decodes that report into a human-readable format.