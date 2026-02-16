FlyCheck

Instantly look up aviation weather (METAR) for any airport with a 4-letter ICAO code. This extension provides real-time, decoded weather reports, making it easy for pilots, dispatchers, and aviation enthusiasts to quickly assess flight conditions.

Features

Instant METAR Reports : Get up-to-the-minute decoded METAR data from the CheckWX API.

: Get up-to-the-minute decoded METAR data from the CheckWX API. Detailed Weather Breakdown : View critical information at a glance, including: Flight Category (VFR, MVFR, IFR, LIFR) with color-coded indicators. Wind direction, speed, and gusts. Visibility in miles. Temperature and Dewpoint in °C and °F. Barometric pressure in inHg and hPa.

: View critical information at a glance, including: Raw & Decoded Data : Access both the original raw METAR string and a clean, decoded JSON format.

: Access both the original raw METAR string and a clean, decoded JSON format. Effortless Actions : Copy raw METAR or decoded JSON to your clipboard. Refresh data instantly with ⌘ R .

: Search History : Quickly access your recently searched airports. Remove entries from history with ⌘ D .

: Quickly access your recently searched airports. Discover FlyCheck for macOS: Includes a convenient link ( ⌘ ⇧ D ) to download the full-featured FlyCheck menu bar application.

Setup

Install this extension from the Raycast Store. Get a free API key from CheckWX. Open the extension's preferences ( ⌘ , ) and enter your API key. Start searching by ICAO code (e.g., KJFK , EGLL , WSSS ).

About METAR

A METAR (METeorological Aerodrome Report) is a format for reporting weather information. It is a crucial tool for pilots to understand the current weather conditions at an airport. This extension decodes that report into a human-readable format.