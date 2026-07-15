Search, browse, and ask your Granite document vault from Raycast — without leaving your keyboard.
It's a thin client over the read-only Granite Agent API. All auth, per-user scoping, prompt-injection sanitization, audit logging, and rate limiting happen server-side in the API; this extension just renders the endpoints.
Read-only. No uploads or writes — those stay on the web app + email-in.
These three work entirely on their own — no Raycast AI / Pro required.
|command
|what it does
|Search Vault
|ranked search (hybrid / keyword / semantic) → open any result with its full fields
|Ask Vault
|ask a question → a synthesized answer with sources (Granite's own AI, not Raycast's)
|Browse Documents
|scroll your whole vault, paginated, newest pages loaded on demand
The extension also ships four AI tools (
search-vault,
list-documents,
get-document,
ask-vault). These only matter if you have Raycast Pro: once
installed,
@granite in Quick AI / AI Chat lets Raycast's AI search, read, and ask
your vault. They're the same idea as the Granite MCP server
for Claude/Cursor. Dropping them changes nothing about the three commands above.
documents:read, and
vault:ask for Ask Vault),
and copy the
gra_live_… value — it's shown once. Treat it like a password: it
can read everything in your vault, including sensitive documents.
API Token). The
API Base URL
preference defaults to
https://api.granite.co/v1 — override it only for development.
npm install
npm run dev # ray develop — loads the extension into Raycast
npm run build # ray build — bundle + typecheck
npm run lint # ray lint — eslint + prettier + manifest validation
npm test # node --test — client unit tests (mocked fetch, no network)
The network/error-mapping logic lives in
src/lib/granite.ts (no
@raycast/api
import, so it's unit-tested directly).
src/lib/preferences.ts is the only seam that
reads Raycast preferences. Commands live in
src/*.tsx; AI tools in
src/tools/*.ts.
Screenshots in
metadata/ become the gallery on the Raycast Store listing (max 6,
aim for 3–5). Capture them with Raycast's built-in Window Capture so they're the
exact 2000×1250 the Store expects:
⌘⇧⌥M).
npm run dev so the extension is in development mode (Window Capture hides dev
menus and icons). A clean, high-contrast wallpaper reads best behind the window.
metadata/ (named
granite-N.png).
Suggested shots, in listing order: