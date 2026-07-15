Granite for Raycast

Search, browse, and ask your Granite document vault from Raycast — without leaving your keyboard.

It's a thin client over the read-only Granite Agent API. All auth, per-user scoping, prompt-injection sanitization, audit logging, and rate limiting happen server-side in the API; this extension just renders the endpoints.

Read-only. No uploads or writes — those stay on the web app + email-in.

Commands

These three work entirely on their own — no Raycast AI / Pro required.

command what it does Search Vault ranked search (hybrid / keyword / semantic) → open any result with its full fields Ask Vault ask a question → a synthesized answer with sources (Granite's own AI, not Raycast's) Browse Documents scroll your whole vault, paginated, newest pages loaded on demand

AI tools (optional)

The extension also ships four AI tools ( search-vault , list-documents , get-document , ask-vault ). These only matter if you have Raycast Pro: once installed, @granite in Quick AI / AI Chat lets Raycast's AI search, read, and ask your vault. They're the same idea as the Granite MCP server for Claude/Cursor. Dropping them changes nothing about the three commands above.

Setup

Granite plan: the API is paid-only. Free/canceled accounts get a clear "needs a paid plan" message. Mint a token: in Granite, go to Settings → Developer → Access tokens, create a token with the scopes you want ( documents:read , and vault:ask for Ask Vault), and copy the gra_live_… value — it's shown once. Treat it like a password: it can read everything in your vault, including sensitive documents. Paste it into the extension's preferences ( API Token ). The API Base URL preference defaults to https://api.granite.co/v1 — override it only for development.

Develop

npm install npm run dev # ray develop — loads the extension into Raycast npm run build # ray build — bundle + typecheck npm run lint # ray lint — eslint + prettier + manifest validation npm test # node --test — client unit tests (mocked fetch, no network)

The network/error-mapping logic lives in src/lib/granite.ts (no @raycast/api import, so it's unit-tested directly). src/lib/preferences.ts is the only seam that reads Raycast preferences. Commands live in src/*.tsx ; AI tools in src/tools/*.ts .

Store screenshots

Screenshots in metadata/ become the gallery on the Raycast Store listing (max 6, aim for 3–5). Capture them with Raycast's built-in Window Capture so they're the exact 2000×1250 the Store expects:

Raycast → Settings → Advanced → Window Capture: assign a hotkey (e.g. ⌘⇧⌥M ). Run npm run dev so the extension is in development mode (Window Capture hides dev menus and icons). A clean, high-contrast wallpaper reads best behind the window. Open each command, press the hotkey, and tick Save to Metadata — it writes a correctly-sized PNG into metadata/ (named granite-N.png ).

Suggested shots, in listing order: