Zerodha Portfolio (Kite+Coin)

A Raycast extension to view your Zerodha portfolio — stocks from Kite and mutual funds from Coin — right from your launcher.

What it does

Open Raycast, search for "Zerodha Portfolio", and see your:

Stocks (Kite)

Holdings — your long-term investments with current value and P&L

Positions — open intraday/F&O positions

Today's Orders — status of orders placed today

Margins — available funds and net equity

Mutual Funds (Coin)

MF Holdings — your mutual fund investments with returns

Active SIPs — running SIPs with next instalment date

Recent MF Orders — latest purchase/redemption orders

Use the dropdown at the top-right to switch between Stocks and Mutual Funds.

How login works

Zerodha's OAuth costs Rs. 2000/mo, so this extension logs you in directly via Zerodha's API instead.

Enter your User ID, Password, and TOTP code (from your authenticator app) The extension authenticates with Zerodha and gets a session token This token is stored locally and lasts until 6 AM IST the next day You'll need to log in once per day when the token expires

Remember User ID — check this to have your User ID auto-filled on the next login. Only the User ID is saved locally. Your password and TOTP are never stored anywhere.

Show/Hide Password — press Option+E on Mac or Alt+E on Windows to toggle password visibility.

Privacy