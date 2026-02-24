Zerodha Portfolio (Kite+Coin)
A Raycast extension to view your Zerodha portfolio — stocks from Kite and mutual funds from Coin — right from your launcher.
What it does
Open Raycast, search for "Zerodha Portfolio", and see your:
Stocks (Kite)
- Holdings — your long-term investments with current value and P&L
- Positions — open intraday/F&O positions
- Today's Orders — status of orders placed today
- Margins — available funds and net equity
Mutual Funds (Coin)
- MF Holdings — your mutual fund investments with returns
- Active SIPs — running SIPs with next instalment date
- Recent MF Orders — latest purchase/redemption orders
Use the dropdown at the top-right to switch between Stocks and Mutual Funds.
How login works
Zerodha's OAuth costs Rs. 2000/mo, so this extension logs you in directly via Zerodha's API instead.
- Enter your User ID, Password, and TOTP code (from your authenticator app)
- The extension authenticates with Zerodha and gets a session token
- This token is stored locally and lasts until 6 AM IST the next day
- You'll need to log in once per day when the token expires
Remember User ID — check this to have your User ID auto-filled on the next login. Only the User ID is saved locally. Your password and TOTP are never stored anywhere.
Show/Hide Password — press
Option+E on Mac or
Alt+E on Windows to toggle password visibility.
Privacy
- Your credentials go directly to Zerodha's servers — never to any third-party
- Only the session token (and optionally your User ID) is stored locally
- Portfolio data is cached locally so you can see your last-known data even when the session expires
- No data is collected, tracked, or sent anywhere else