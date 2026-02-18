Pronounce the Word
Learn to pronounce any word correctly with audio playback, phonetic spelling, and comprehensive definitions.
Features
- Audio Pronunciation: Play audio pronunciations with a single keyboard shortcut (⌘1, ⌘2, etc.)
- Phonetic Spelling: View IPA (International Phonetic Alphabet) transcriptions with accent labels
- Multiple Accents: Access different pronunciations (British, American) when available
- Comprehensive Definitions: See word meanings, parts of speech, and example sentences
- Synonyms & Antonyms: Expand your vocabulary with related words
- Search History: Automatically saves your last 30 word searches for quick access
- Smart Suggestions: Get word suggestions when a word isn't found
Usage
Searching for a Word
- Open Raycast and type "Pronounce"
- Type any word in the search bar
- Press Enter to view pronunciation details
Playing Audio
In the word details view:
- Press ⌘1 to play the first pronunciation
- Press ⌘2 to play the second pronunciation (if available)
- Or open the action menu (⌘K) and select a pronunciation option
The keyboard shortcuts are displayed at the top of the details page for quick reference.
Managing History
Your last 30 word searches are automatically saved:
- Click on any history item to view it again
- Each history item shows a trash icon on the right
- Press ⌃X (Control+X) to delete a word from history
- Or open the action menu (⌘K) and select "Remove from History"
Word Not Found?
If a word isn't found, you'll see:
- An error message: "Cannot find the word"
- A list of suggested similar words
- Click on any suggestion to look it up instantly
Technical Details
APIs Used
- Free Dictionary API: Comprehensive word data with audio files, phonetic spellings, and definitions
- Datamuse API: Provides word suggestions for typos or unknown words
Audio Playback
Audio files are downloaded and played using platform-specific commands for reliable playback:
- macOS: Native
afplay command
- Windows: PowerShell with .NET System.Media.SoundPlayer
- Linux:
ffplay or
mpv
Storage
Word history is stored locally using Raycast's LocalStorage API, limited to the 30 most recent searches.
Keyboard Shortcuts
- ⌘1, ⌘2, etc.: Play pronunciation audio (in word details)
- ⌃X: Delete word from history (in history list)
- ⌘K: Open action menu
- Enter: Look up the typed word
- Esc: Go back to search
License
MIT