Pronounce the Word

Learn to pronounce any word correctly with audio playback, phonetic spelling, and comprehensive definitions.

Features

Audio Pronunciation : Play audio pronunciations with a single keyboard shortcut (⌘1, ⌘2, etc.)

: Play audio pronunciations with a single keyboard shortcut (⌘1, ⌘2, etc.) Phonetic Spelling : View IPA (International Phonetic Alphabet) transcriptions with accent labels

: View IPA (International Phonetic Alphabet) transcriptions with accent labels Multiple Accents : Access different pronunciations (British, American) when available

: Access different pronunciations (British, American) when available Comprehensive Definitions : See word meanings, parts of speech, and example sentences

: See word meanings, parts of speech, and example sentences Synonyms & Antonyms : Expand your vocabulary with related words

: Expand your vocabulary with related words Search History : Automatically saves your last 30 word searches for quick access

: Automatically saves your last 30 word searches for quick access Smart Suggestions: Get word suggestions when a word isn't found

Usage

Searching for a Word

Open Raycast and type "Pronounce" Type any word in the search bar Press Enter to view pronunciation details

Playing Audio

In the word details view:

Press ⌘1 to play the first pronunciation

to play the first pronunciation Press ⌘2 to play the second pronunciation (if available)

to play the second pronunciation (if available) Or open the action menu (⌘K) and select a pronunciation option

The keyboard shortcuts are displayed at the top of the details page for quick reference.

Managing History

Your last 30 word searches are automatically saved:

Click on any history item to view it again

Each history item shows a trash icon on the right

Press ⌃X (Control+X) to delete a word from history

(Control+X) to delete a word from history Or open the action menu (⌘K) and select "Remove from History"

Word Not Found?

If a word isn't found, you'll see:

An error message: "Cannot find the word"

A list of suggested similar words

Click on any suggestion to look it up instantly

Technical Details

APIs Used

Free Dictionary API: Comprehensive word data with audio files, phonetic spellings, and definitions Datamuse API: Provides word suggestions for typos or unknown words

Audio Playback

Audio files are downloaded and played using platform-specific commands for reliable playback:

macOS : Native afplay command

: Native command Windows : PowerShell with .NET System.Media.SoundPlayer

: PowerShell with .NET System.Media.SoundPlayer Linux: ffplay or mpv

Storage

Word history is stored locally using Raycast's LocalStorage API, limited to the 30 most recent searches.

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘1, ⌘2, etc. : Play pronunciation audio (in word details)

: Play pronunciation audio (in word details) ⌃X : Delete word from history (in history list)

: Delete word from history (in history list) ⌘K : Open action menu

: Open action menu Enter : Look up the typed word

: Look up the typed word Esc: Go back to search

License

MIT