StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Respace

Open apps, files, folders, URLs, and terminal commands in organized workspace bundles
AvatarSrujan Gurram
New
Install Extension
Overview
Respace Logo

Respace - Workspace Manager for Raycast

A powerful Raycast extension to open apps, files, folders, URLs, and terminal commands in organized workspace bundles with a single click.

✨ Features

  • 📦 Workspace Bundles: Group apps, folders, files, URLs, and terminal commands together
  • 🚀 One-Click Launch: Open entire workspaces instantly
  • Quick Open: CLI-style launcher for instant access to workspace items
  • ⏱️ Launch Delays: Configure delays between opening items
  • 🔍 Quick Search: Find workspaces quickly with Raycast's search
  • ✏️ Full CRUD: Create, edit, and delete workspaces easily
  • 💾 Local Storage: Data stored in ~/.config/respace-raycast/
  • 🎨 Beautiful UI: Native Raycast UI with icons and error handling
  • 🔗 Deeplinks: Share direct links to your workspaces

🧭 Commands

🗂️ Open Workspace

List and launch your workspaces. Simply search for a workspace and press Enter to open all its items.

⚡ Quick Open

CLI-style quick launcher for instant access to any item across all your workspaces. Type to search and press Enter to open individual items without launching the entire workspace.

🛠️ Manage Workspaces

Create, edit, and delete workspaces with a full management interface.

📦 Installation

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies: npm install
  3. Build the extension: npm run build
  4. Import into Raycast

🎮 Usage

🆕 Creating a Workspace

  1. Open "Manage Workspaces" command
  2. Press Cmd+N to create a new workspace
  3. Add items:
    • Apps: e.g., "Google Chrome", "Slack"
    • Folders: e.g., "/Users/username/Projects"
    • Files: e.g., "/Users/username/Documents/notes.md"
    • URLs: e.g., "https://github.com"
    • Terminal: e.g., "cd ~/project && npm start"
  4. Set optional launch delays for each item
  5. Save your workspace

▶️ Launching a Workspace

  1. Open "Open Workspace" command
  2. Search for your workspace
  3. Press Enter to launch all items

🎯 Quick Opening Individual Items

  1. Open "Quick Open" command
  2. Type to search across all workspace items
  3. Press Enter to open just that item (without launching the entire workspace)

🧪 Example Workspace

Web Development Environment

  • VS Code (app)
  • Chrome (app)
  • GitHub (URL) - 1s delay
  • Project folder (folder) - 2s delay
  • Terminal: cd ~/project && npm start - 3s delay

🧑‍💻 Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Run in development mode
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

# Lint code
npm run lint

# Fix lint issues
npm run fix-lint

🧰 Technology Stack

  • TypeScript: Type-safe development
  • Raycast API: Native Raycast integration
  • Prettier: Code formatter
  • ESLint: Code linter

💾 Storage

Workspaces are stored as JSON in ~/.config/respace-raycast/workspaces.json

📄 License

MIT

🤝 Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please open an issue or submit a pull request.

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Finder Utilities logo

Finder Utilities

Utilities for finder

Visual Studio Code logo

Visual Studio Code

Control VS Code and compatible editors directly from Raycast

qBittorrent logo

qBittorrent

Manage your qBittorrent client directly from Raycast. Control downloads, add torrents, and monitor progress without leaving your workflow.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.