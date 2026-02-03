Respace - Workspace Manager for Raycast A powerful Raycast extension to open apps, files, folders, URLs, and terminal commands in organized workspace bundles with a single click.

✨ Features

📦 Workspace Bundles : Group apps, folders, files, URLs, and terminal commands together

: Group apps, folders, files, URLs, and terminal commands together 🚀 One-Click Launch : Open entire workspaces instantly

: Open entire workspaces instantly ⚡ Quick Open : CLI-style launcher for instant access to workspace items

: CLI-style launcher for instant access to workspace items ⏱️ Launch Delays : Configure delays between opening items

: Configure delays between opening items 🔍 Quick Search : Find workspaces quickly with Raycast's search

: Find workspaces quickly with Raycast's search ✏️ Full CRUD : Create, edit, and delete workspaces easily

: Create, edit, and delete workspaces easily 💾 Local Storage : Data stored in ~/.config/respace-raycast/

: Data stored in 🎨 Beautiful UI : Native Raycast UI with icons and error handling

: Native Raycast UI with icons and error handling 🔗 Deeplinks: Share direct links to your workspaces

🧭 Commands

🗂️ Open Workspace

List and launch your workspaces. Simply search for a workspace and press Enter to open all its items.

⚡ Quick Open

CLI-style quick launcher for instant access to any item across all your workspaces. Type to search and press Enter to open individual items without launching the entire workspace.

🛠️ Manage Workspaces

Create, edit, and delete workspaces with a full management interface.

📦 Installation

Clone this repository Install dependencies: npm install Build the extension: npm run build Import into Raycast

🎮 Usage

🆕 Creating a Workspace

Open "Manage Workspaces" command Press Cmd+N to create a new workspace Add items: Apps : e.g., "Google Chrome", "Slack"

: e.g., "Google Chrome", "Slack" Folders : e.g., "/Users/username/Projects"

: e.g., "/Users/username/Projects" Files : e.g., "/Users/username/Documents/notes.md"

: e.g., "/Users/username/Documents/notes.md" URLs : e.g., "https://github.com"

: e.g., "https://github.com" Terminal: e.g., "cd ~/project && npm start" Set optional launch delays for each item Save your workspace

▶️ Launching a Workspace

Open "Open Workspace" command Search for your workspace Press Enter to launch all items

🎯 Quick Opening Individual Items

Open "Quick Open" command Type to search across all workspace items Press Enter to open just that item (without launching the entire workspace)

🧪 Example Workspace

Web Development Environment

VS Code (app)

Chrome (app)

GitHub (URL) - 1s delay

Project folder (folder) - 2s delay

Terminal: cd ~/project && npm start - 3s delay

🧑‍💻 Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint code npm run lint # Fix lint issues npm run fix-lint

🧰 Technology Stack

TypeScript : Type-safe development

: Type-safe development Raycast API : Native Raycast integration

: Native Raycast integration Prettier : Code formatter

: Code formatter ESLint: Code linter

💾 Storage

Workspaces are stored as JSON in ~/.config/respace-raycast/workspaces.json

📄 License

MIT

🤝 Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please open an issue or submit a pull request.