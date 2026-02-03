Respace - Workspace Manager for Raycast
A powerful Raycast extension to open apps, files, folders, URLs, and terminal commands in organized workspace bundles with a single click.
✨ Features
- 📦 Workspace Bundles: Group apps, folders, files, URLs, and terminal commands together
- 🚀 One-Click Launch: Open entire workspaces instantly
- ⚡ Quick Open: CLI-style launcher for instant access to workspace items
- ⏱️ Launch Delays: Configure delays between opening items
- 🔍 Quick Search: Find workspaces quickly with Raycast's search
- ✏️ Full CRUD: Create, edit, and delete workspaces easily
- 💾 Local Storage: Data stored in
~/.config/respace-raycast/
- 🎨 Beautiful UI: Native Raycast UI with icons and error handling
- 🔗 Deeplinks: Share direct links to your workspaces
🧭 Commands
🗂️ Open Workspace
List and launch your workspaces. Simply search for a workspace and press Enter to open all its items.
⚡ Quick Open
CLI-style quick launcher for instant access to any item across all your workspaces. Type to search and press Enter to open individual items without launching the entire workspace.
🛠️ Manage Workspaces
Create, edit, and delete workspaces with a full management interface.
📦 Installation
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Build the extension:
npm run build
- Import into Raycast
🎮 Usage
🆕 Creating a Workspace
- Open "Manage Workspaces" command
- Press
Cmd+N to create a new workspace
- Add items:
- Apps: e.g., "Google Chrome", "Slack"
- Folders: e.g., "/Users/username/Projects"
- Files: e.g., "/Users/username/Documents/notes.md"
- URLs: e.g., "https://github.com"
- Terminal: e.g., "cd ~/project && npm start"
- Set optional launch delays for each item
- Save your workspace
▶️ Launching a Workspace
- Open "Open Workspace" command
- Search for your workspace
- Press Enter to launch all items
🎯 Quick Opening Individual Items
- Open "Quick Open" command
- Type to search across all workspace items
- Press Enter to open just that item (without launching the entire workspace)
🧪 Example Workspace
Web Development Environment
- VS Code (app)
- Chrome (app)
- GitHub (URL) - 1s delay
- Project folder (folder) - 2s delay
- Terminal:
cd ~/project && npm start - 3s delay
🧑💻 Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
# Fix lint issues
npm run fix-lint
🧰 Technology Stack
- TypeScript: Type-safe development
- Raycast API: Native Raycast integration
- Prettier: Code formatter
- ESLint: Code linter
💾 Storage
Workspaces are stored as JSON in
~/.config/respace-raycast/workspaces.json
📄 License
MIT
🤝 Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please open an issue or submit a pull request.