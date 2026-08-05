Control your LinkPlay (AudioCast / WiiM) device from Raycast.
See device status at a glance — playback state, current track with cover art, volume level, Wi‑Fi signal strength, and connected network.
The extension uses mDNS to discover LinkPlay devices on the local network. The device advertises itself with service type
_linkplay._tcp.
LinkPlay devices use HTTPS with mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication. The extension:
The client certificate (
assets/link_play_cert.pem) and key (
assets/link_play_key.pem) were extracted from the Android app bundle. These are manufacturer-issued protocol credentials shared across all LinkPlay clients (not user-specific secrets) — an accepted trade-off required for mTLS device authentication.
The device exposes two APIs:
HTTP API (
/httpapi.asp) — simple key‑value over HTTP:
getStatusEx /
getStatus — device info, firmware, SSID, signal strength
getPlayerStatus — playback state, volume, mute, mode (radio/Spotify/etc.), title/artist/album
setPlayerCmd:play:<url> — start playback of a URL
setPlayerCmd:pause /
resume /
stop /
onepause — playback control
setPlayerCmd:vol:<0‑100> — set volume
setPlayerCmd:mute:<0|1> — mute/unmute
reboot — restart the device
UPnP (SOAP over HTTP on the mDNS port, e.g.
http://<host>:59152/upnp/control/rendertransport1):
AVTransport:GetInfoEx — combined transport state, track metadata, volume, mute, alarm status
Used for Spotify playback info and other services that populate DIDL metadata.