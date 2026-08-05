AudioCast Controller

Control your LinkPlay (AudioCast / WiiM) device from Raycast.

Features

Device Overview

See device status at a glance — playback state, current track with cover art, volume level, Wi‑Fi signal strength, and connected network.

Playback Control

Toggle play/pause and stop playback

and playback Volume — set a specific level, increase/decrease in 5% steps, or use preset levels (minimal/normal/high)

— set a specific level, increase/decrease in 5% steps, or use preset levels (minimal/normal/high) Toggle mute/unmute

Reboot the device

Radio Stations

Manage a personal list of favorite radio stations

Play a station directly on the device with one click

ICY metadata — view the currently playing song and artist from the stream

— view the currently playing song and artist from the stream The currently playing station is highlighted with a ♪ symbol

Album Art

Radio tracks are matched against iTunes API for cover art and release info

Spotify playback displays track info via UPnP

Tested Devices

AudioCast M5

AudioCast Olio

Limitations

Single device only — the first device discovered on the network will be controlled. Multi‑device setups are not yet supported.

How It Works

Device Discovery

The extension uses mDNS to discover LinkPlay devices on the local network. The device advertises itself with service type _linkplay._tcp .

Connection Security

LinkPlay devices use HTTPS with mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication. The extension:

Authenticates with a client certificate and private key (extracted from the Android APK)

Validates the device certificate (auto‑fetched during discovery)

Only applies mTLS to device connections — external API calls (iTunes, etc.) use standard TLS

The client certificate ( assets/link_play_cert.pem ) and key ( assets/link_play_key.pem ) were extracted from the Android app bundle. These are manufacturer-issued protocol credentials shared across all LinkPlay clients (not user-specific secrets) — an accepted trade-off required for mTLS device authentication.

LinkPlay API

The device exposes two APIs:

HTTP API ( /httpapi.asp ) — simple key‑value over HTTP:

getStatusEx / getStatus — device info, firmware, SSID, signal strength

/ — device info, firmware, SSID, signal strength getPlayerStatus — playback state, volume, mute, mode (radio/Spotify/etc.), title/artist/album

— playback state, volume, mute, mode (radio/Spotify/etc.), title/artist/album setPlayerCmd:play:<url> — start playback of a URL

— start playback of a URL setPlayerCmd:pause / resume / stop / onepause — playback control

/ / / — playback control setPlayerCmd:vol:<0‑100> — set volume

— set volume setPlayerCmd:mute:<0|1> — mute/unmute

— mute/unmute reboot — restart the device

UPnP (SOAP over HTTP on the mDNS port, e.g. http://<host>:59152/upnp/control/rendertransport1 ):