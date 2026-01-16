GLES to MaliOC

Profile GLES shaders using the Mali Offline Compiler (MaliOC) directly from Raycast.

Features

Compile Shader — Select shader code in any text editor and compile it with MaliOC to get performance statistics

— Select shader code in any text editor and compile it with MaliOC to get performance statistics Select Shader Variant to Compile — Parse Unity shader disassembly files containing multiple variants and choose which one to profile

— Parse Unity shader disassembly files containing multiple variants and choose which one to profile Automatic shader type detection (vertex/fragment)

Support for multiple GPU cores

Export reports in Markdown or JSON format

Requirements

This extension requires Arm Performance Studio to be installed, which includes the Mali Offline Compiler.

Setup

After installing the extension, you need to configure the path to the MaliOC executable:

Open Raycast Preferences ( ⌘ + , ) Navigate to Extensions → GLES to MaliOC Set the MaliOC Executable path to your Mali Offline Compiler location

Usage

Select shader code in any text editor Open Raycast and run Compile Shader Choose shader type (vertex/fragment) if not auto-detected Select target GPU core View performance statistics and cycle counts

For Unity shader disassemblies with multiple variants, use Select Shader Variant to Compile to parse and select specific variants.