Search, browse, and manage your Keeply bookmarks without leaving your keyboard.
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open in browser
|↵
|Copy URL
|⌘C
|Copy as Markdown link
|⌘⇧C
|Toggle detail panel
|⌘Y
|Edit bookmark
|⌘E
|Archive / Unarchive
|⌘⇧A
|Delete bookmark
|⌃X
npm install
npm run dev
When you run a command locally, Raycast opens the browser to authorize the app with Keeply if you are not already signed in.
keeply/
├── package.json # Raycast manifest — commands, preferences, metadata
├── assets/
│ └── keeply-icon.png # 512×512 extension icon
├── metadata/ # Store screenshots (2000×1250px)
└── src/
├── search-bookmarks.tsx # Search & browse command
├── add-bookmark.tsx # Add bookmark form
└── lib/
├── api.ts # KeeplyApi — public API calls only
├── auth.ts # OAuth PKCE authentication
├── types.ts # Shared TypeScript types
└── utils.ts # getDomain, formatRelativeDate, etc.