Keeply

Search, browse, and manage your Keeply bookmarks without leaving your keyboard.

Features

Search Bookmarks — browse your full library or search with full-text, filter by folder or tag, toggle a detail panel, open/copy/edit/archive/delete

— browse your full library or search with full-text, filter by folder or tag, toggle a detail panel, open/copy/edit/archive/delete Add Bookmark — save a URL with title, note, folder, and tags

Setup

Open any Keeply command in Raycast You will be prompted to sign in with your Keeply account via OAuth Authorize the extension — no API key or manual configuration required

Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Open in browser ↵ Copy URL ⌘C Copy as Markdown link ⌘⇧C Toggle detail panel ⌘Y Edit bookmark ⌘E Archive / Unarchive ⌘⇧A Delete bookmark ⌃X

Development

Prerequisites

Node.js 18+

A Keeply account (sign-in uses the same OAuth flow as the published extension)

npm install npm run dev

When you run a command locally, Raycast opens the browser to authorize the app with Keeply if you are not already signed in.

Project structure