Search for and download SVG and PNG icons from the Noun Project. Copy icons to your clipboard and immediately paste them into apps like Miro, Pitch, Google Slides, and more. You can also copy the icons as HTML images, inline SVGs, and even React and Vue components.

Free vs Paid Access

Free accounts only have read access to icons in the public domain. If you'd like to download icons with licenses outside the public domain, you will need to upgrade your Noun Project account. As of the time of this writing, that plan costs $150 usd per month and you need to contact Noun Project to upgrade.

Creating your API key

You'll need a personal API key to interact with the Noun Project through Raycast. There is a monthly 5,000 query limit on the free tier. To get your API key:

Sign into the Noun Project Visit the Manage Apps section of the user dashboard. Press "Create app" and give it a Name and Description Press "Generate API key" Scroll down to the "Key Management" section of the next page Copy down your "key" and "secret". Keep these safe and don't share them with anyone, these are unique to you! Use these values after installing this extension.

Attributions

No results duck icon by Creative Mahira

Support

This plugin is an independent project and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected to the Noun Project. All trademarks and copyrights related to the Noun Project are the property of their respective owners.

If you encounter any issues or have any questions about this extension, please refer to the following resources: