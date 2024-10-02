Search for and download SVG and PNG icons from the Noun Project. Copy icons to your clipboard and immediately paste them into apps like Miro, Pitch, Google Slides, and more. You can also copy the icons as HTML images, inline SVGs, and even React and Vue components.
Free accounts only have read access to icons in the public domain. If you'd like to download icons with licenses outside the public domain, you will need to upgrade your Noun Project account. As of the time of this writing, that plan costs $150 usd per month and you need to contact Noun Project to upgrade.
You'll need a personal API key to interact with the Noun Project through Raycast. There is a monthly 5,000 query limit on the free tier. To get your API key:
This plugin is an independent project and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected to the Noun Project. All trademarks and copyrights related to the Noun Project are the property of their respective owners.
If you encounter any issues or have any questions about this extension, please refer to the following resources: