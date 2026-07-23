Bump Name Match

Search baby names and view their full details (name meanings, origins, popularity, nicknames, related names, and more) right from Raycast... powered by the Bump Name Match API.

Commands

Search Names — type a name or a meaning. Results are scored with the same algorithm as the website: exact name -> name prefix -> name contains -> nickname (e.g. "Bob" -> Robert) -> meaning -> synonym, with popular names ranked higher. Press ↵ to open a rich detail view, or open the web page from the actions.

— type a name or a meaning. Results are scored with the same algorithm as the website: exact name -> name prefix -> name contains -> nickname (e.g. "Bob" -> Robert) -> meaning -> synonym, with popular names ranked higher. Press to open a rich detail view, or open the web page from the actions. Search by Origin — browse names by cultural origin. Pick an origin to see its names, with a search-bar gender dropdown (All / Boy / Girl / Neutral) that carries through. Each name has the same actions as Search Names (details, save, add to list, open, copy).

— browse names by cultural origin. Pick an origin to see its names, with a search-bar dropdown (All / Boy / Girl / Neutral) that carries through. Each name has the same actions as Search Names (details, save, add to list, open, copy). My Lists — browse your favorite lists and the names in each (requires an API key). Open a list to see its names, ↵ into a name's details, or remove a name from the list with ⌃X . Section dividers from the web app are shown as list sections. Without a key, the command shows a one-tap action to open preferences (and a link to create a key).

— browse your favorite lists and the names in each (requires an API key). Open a list to see its names, into a name's details, or remove a name from the list with . Section dividers from the web app are shown as list sections. Without a key, the command shows a one-tap action to open preferences (and a link to create a key). Naming Sessions — vote on names with your partner (requires an API key). List your sessions, Vote on Names one at a time (Like / Dislike ⌘D , plus the usual save/open actions), and when you both like a name you get a 🎉 Match toast. View Matches lists everything you've matched on. Create a new session on the web, or Join Session with a partner's invite code right in the extension.

Saving favorites

With an API key configured (see below), each name gets save actions:

Save to Favorites ( ⌘S ) — saves to your default Favorites list.

( ) — saves to your default Favorites list. Add to List ( ⌘⇧S ) — pick any of your lists from a submenu.

Without a key, the save action instead opens the page where you can create one.

Configuration

API Key (optional) — a personal key used to save names to your lists and to view them in My Lists. Create one at https://bumpnamematch.com/dashboard/api-keys, then paste it into the extension preferences. Keys don't expire and can be revoked any time from the same page. Sent as the x-api-key header on requests. (Searching and browsing names works without a key.)

Development