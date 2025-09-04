Plexus

A powerful Raycast extension that helps you discover and manage all running Node.js development servers on your localhost.

✨ Features

🔍 Smart Discovery : Automatically finds all running Node.js servers on your machine

: Automatically finds all running Node.js servers on your machine 🏷️ Intelligent Naming : Detects project names from website titles or package.json files

: Detects project names from website titles or package.json files 🛠️ Framework Detection : Identifies popular frameworks (Next.js, Vite, Express, React, etc.)

: Identifies popular frameworks (Next.js, Vite, Express, React, etc.) 🎨 Favicon Support : Shows website favicons for easy visual identification

: Shows website favicons for easy visual identification ⚡ Quick Actions : Open in browser, copy URL, or copy process ID

: Open in browser, copy URL, or copy process ID 🔄 Real-time Updates: Always shows current running servers

🚀 Usage

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space) Type "Plexus" or "Localhost search" Browse through your running development servers Select a server to: Open it in your default browser

Copy the URL to clipboard

Copy the process ID

🛠️ How It Works

Plexus uses advanced process detection to:

Scan for Node.js processes listening on TCP ports Extract project information from the file system Fetch website titles and favicons from running servers Intelligently combine this data for the best user experience

🔧 Requirements

macOS (uses system commands like lsof and ps )

and ) Running Node.js development servers

Raycast app

📄 License

MIT License - see LICENSE for details.

👨‍💻 Author

Created by Rens Hoogendam

Tip: Keep your development servers running and let Plexus help you navigate between them effortlessly! 🚀