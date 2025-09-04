StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Plexus - Localhost Search

Discover and manage all running Node.js development servers on your localhost with smart project detection, framework identification, and quick access.
AvatarRens Hoogendam
New
Install Extension
Overview

Plexus

Plexus Logo

A powerful Raycast extension that helps you discover and manage all running Node.js development servers on your localhost.

✨ Features

  • 🔍 Smart Discovery: Automatically finds all running Node.js servers on your machine
  • 🏷️ Intelligent Naming: Detects project names from website titles or package.json files
  • 🛠️ Framework Detection: Identifies popular frameworks (Next.js, Vite, Express, React, etc.)
  • 🎨 Favicon Support: Shows website favicons for easy visual identification
  • Quick Actions: Open in browser, copy URL, or copy process ID
  • 🔄 Real-time Updates: Always shows current running servers

🚀 Usage

  1. Open Raycast (⌘ + Space)
  2. Type "Plexus" or "Localhost search"
  3. Browse through your running development servers
  4. Select a server to:
    • Open it in your default browser
    • Copy the URL to clipboard
    • Copy the process ID

🛠️ How It Works

Plexus uses advanced process detection to:

  1. Scan for Node.js processes listening on TCP ports
  2. Extract project information from the file system
  3. Fetch website titles and favicons from running servers
  4. Intelligently combine this data for the best user experience

🔧 Requirements

  • macOS (uses system commands like lsof and ps)
  • Running Node.js development servers
  • Raycast app

📄 License

MIT License - see LICENSE for details.

👨‍💻 Author

Created by Rens Hoogendam

Tip: Keep your development servers running and let Plexus help you navigate between them effortlessly! 🚀

Compatibility
  • macOS
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.