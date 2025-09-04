Plexus
A powerful Raycast extension that helps you discover and manage all running Node.js development servers on your localhost.
✨ Features
- 🔍 Smart Discovery: Automatically finds all running Node.js servers on your machine
- 🏷️ Intelligent Naming: Detects project names from website titles or package.json files
- 🛠️ Framework Detection: Identifies popular frameworks (Next.js, Vite, Express, React, etc.)
- 🎨 Favicon Support: Shows website favicons for easy visual identification
- ⚡ Quick Actions: Open in browser, copy URL, or copy process ID
- 🔄 Real-time Updates: Always shows current running servers
🚀 Usage
- Open Raycast (⌘ + Space)
- Type "Plexus" or "Localhost search"
- Browse through your running development servers
- Select a server to:
- Open it in your default browser
- Copy the URL to clipboard
- Copy the process ID
🛠️ How It Works
Plexus uses advanced process detection to:
- Scan for Node.js processes listening on TCP ports
- Extract project information from the file system
- Fetch website titles and favicons from running servers
- Intelligently combine this data for the best user experience
🔧 Requirements
- macOS (uses system commands like
lsof and
ps)
- Running Node.js development servers
- Raycast app
📄 License
MIT License - see LICENSE for details.
👨💻 Author
Created by Rens Hoogendam
Tip: Keep your development servers running and let Plexus help you navigate between them effortlessly! 🚀