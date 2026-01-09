Lightweight probabilistic calculator that lets you type ranges (with ~) and arithmetic to see exact bounds plus simulated outcomes and a text histogram.
Video Downloader
Download videos from YouTube, 𝕏, Twitch, Instagram, Bilibili and more
Spotify Player
Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.
Wi-Fi
Check and toggle Wi-Fi via Raycast.
