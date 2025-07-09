StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Ship24 Package Tracker

Track your packages and shipments with Ship24's powerful tracking service. Add parcels, monitor delivery status in real-time, and get detailed tracking history. Free plan includes 10 packages per month. Unofficial extension for Ship24.com with support for 1200+ carriers worldwide.
AvatarIvan
Overview

Ship24 Package Tracker for Raycast

Unofficial Raycast extension for tracking packages and shipments using Ship24's comprehensive tracking service.

📦 Features

  • Universal Package Tracking - Track packages from 1200+ carriers worldwide including DHL, FedEx, UPS, USPS, Amazon, AliExpress, and many more
  • Real-time Status Updates - Get instant delivery status and tracking updates
  • Package Management - Add, rename, and organize your tracked packages
  • Detailed Tracking History - View complete timeline of package events and movements
  • Smart Status Detection - Automatically prioritizes active shipments over delivered ones
  • Instant Package Addition - Add packages and immediately see tracking details

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Get Ship24 API Key

    • Sign up for a free account at ship24.com
    • Free plan includes 10 package trackings per month
    • Navigate to your dashboard to find your API key
    • The API key format: apik__xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

  2. Install Extension

    • Install this extension in Raycast
    • Enter your Ship24 API key in extension preferences

  3. Start Tracking

    • Use "My Packages" command to view and manage all your tracked packages
    • Press ⌘N to quickly add new packages from anywhere in the extension

📋 Command

My Packages

A unified command that provides complete package management:

  • View All Packages - See all your tracked packages with real-time status
  • Add New Packages - Press ⌘N to quickly add packages by tracking number
  • Package Management - Rename, remove (⌃X), and organize your packages
  • Detailed Tracking - View complete timeline of package events and movements
  • Quick Actions - Copy tracking numbers, open web tracking, refresh status
  • Smart Status Detection - Automatically prioritizes active shipments over delivered ones
  • Keyboard Shortcuts - ⌘N to add packages, ⌃X to remove packages

🌍 Supported Carriers

Ship24 supports tracking from 1200+ carriers worldwide, including:

  • Express Carriers: DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT
  • Postal Services: USPS, Royal Mail, Canada Post, Australia Post
  • E-commerce: Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, Shopify
  • Regional Carriers: Hundreds of local and regional shipping companies
  • And many more...

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Unofficial Extension: This is not an official Ship24 product
  • API Limits: Free plan includes 10 package trackings per month, paid plans available for higher usage
  • Data Privacy: Package data is stored locally on your device
  • Internet Required: Active internet connection needed for tracking updates

🔐 Privacy & Security

  • Your Ship24 API key is stored securely in Raycast preferences
  • Package tracking data is stored locally on your device
  • No data is sent to third-party services except Ship24 for tracking
  • All communication with Ship24 uses secure HTTPS

📞 Support

  • For extension issues: Create an issue in this repository
  • For Ship24 API issues: Contact Ship24 support
  • For general tracking questions: Refer to Ship24 documentation

📄 License

MIT License - This extension is open source and not affiliated with Ship24.

Disclaimer: This is an unofficial extension created by the community. Ship24 is a trademark of Ship24 ApS.

