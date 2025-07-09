Ship24 Package Tracker for Raycast
Unofficial Raycast extension for tracking packages and shipments using Ship24's comprehensive tracking service.
📦 Features
- Universal Package Tracking - Track packages from 1200+ carriers worldwide including DHL, FedEx, UPS, USPS, Amazon, AliExpress, and many more
- Real-time Status Updates - Get instant delivery status and tracking updates
- Package Management - Add, rename, and organize your tracked packages
- Detailed Tracking History - View complete timeline of package events and movements
- Smart Status Detection - Automatically prioritizes active shipments over delivered ones
- Instant Package Addition - Add packages and immediately see tracking details
🚀 Getting Started
-
Get Ship24 API Key
- Sign up for a free account at ship24.com
- Free plan includes 10 package trackings per month
- Navigate to your dashboard to find your API key
- The API key format:
apik__xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
-
Install Extension
- Install this extension in Raycast
- Enter your Ship24 API key in extension preferences
-
Start Tracking
- Use "My Packages" command to view and manage all your tracked packages
- Press ⌘N to quickly add new packages from anywhere in the extension
📋 Command
My Packages
A unified command that provides complete package management:
- View All Packages - See all your tracked packages with real-time status
- Add New Packages - Press ⌘N to quickly add packages by tracking number
- Package Management - Rename, remove (⌃X), and organize your packages
- Detailed Tracking - View complete timeline of package events and movements
- Quick Actions - Copy tracking numbers, open web tracking, refresh status
- Smart Status Detection - Automatically prioritizes active shipments over delivered ones
- Keyboard Shortcuts - ⌘N to add packages, ⌃X to remove packages
🌍 Supported Carriers
Ship24 supports tracking from 1200+ carriers worldwide, including:
- Express Carriers: DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT
- Postal Services: USPS, Royal Mail, Canada Post, Australia Post
- E-commerce: Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, Shopify
- Regional Carriers: Hundreds of local and regional shipping companies
- And many more...
⚠️ Important Notes
- Unofficial Extension: This is not an official Ship24 product
- API Limits: Free plan includes 10 package trackings per month, paid plans available for higher usage
- Data Privacy: Package data is stored locally on your device
- Internet Required: Active internet connection needed for tracking updates
🔐 Privacy & Security
- Your Ship24 API key is stored securely in Raycast preferences
- Package tracking data is stored locally on your device
- No data is sent to third-party services except Ship24 for tracking
- All communication with Ship24 uses secure HTTPS
📞 Support
- For extension issues: Create an issue in this repository
- For Ship24 API issues: Contact Ship24 support
- For general tracking questions: Refer to Ship24 documentation
📄 License
MIT License - This extension is open source and not affiliated with Ship24.
Disclaimer: This is an unofficial extension created by the community. Ship24 is a trademark of Ship24 ApS.