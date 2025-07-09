Ship24 Package Tracker for Raycast

Unofficial Raycast extension for tracking packages and shipments using Ship24's comprehensive tracking service.

📦 Features

Universal Package Tracking - Track packages from 1200+ carriers worldwide including DHL, FedEx, UPS, USPS, Amazon, AliExpress, and many more

- Track packages from 1200+ carriers worldwide including DHL, FedEx, UPS, USPS, Amazon, AliExpress, and many more Real-time Status Updates - Get instant delivery status and tracking updates

- Get instant delivery status and tracking updates Package Management - Add, rename, and organize your tracked packages

- Add, rename, and organize your tracked packages Detailed Tracking History - View complete timeline of package events and movements

- View complete timeline of package events and movements Smart Status Detection - Automatically prioritizes active shipments over delivered ones

- Automatically prioritizes active shipments over delivered ones Instant Package Addition - Add packages and immediately see tracking details

🚀 Getting Started

Get Ship24 API Key Sign up for a free account at ship24.com

Free plan includes 10 package trackings per month

Navigate to your dashboard to find your API key

The API key format: apik__xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Install Extension Install this extension in Raycast

Enter your Ship24 API key in extension preferences Start Tracking Use "My Packages" command to view and manage all your tracked packages

Press ⌘N to quickly add new packages from anywhere in the extension

📋 Command

My Packages

A unified command that provides complete package management:

View All Packages - See all your tracked packages with real-time status

- See all your tracked packages with real-time status Add New Packages - Press ⌘N to quickly add packages by tracking number

- Press ⌘N to quickly add packages by tracking number Package Management - Rename, remove (⌃X), and organize your packages

- Rename, remove (⌃X), and organize your packages Detailed Tracking - View complete timeline of package events and movements

- View complete timeline of package events and movements Quick Actions - Copy tracking numbers, open web tracking, refresh status

- Copy tracking numbers, open web tracking, refresh status Smart Status Detection - Automatically prioritizes active shipments over delivered ones

- Automatically prioritizes active shipments over delivered ones Keyboard Shortcuts - ⌘N to add packages, ⌃X to remove packages

🌍 Supported Carriers

Ship24 supports tracking from 1200+ carriers worldwide, including:

Express Carriers : DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT

: DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT Postal Services : USPS, Royal Mail, Canada Post, Australia Post

: USPS, Royal Mail, Canada Post, Australia Post E-commerce : Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, Shopify

: Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, Shopify Regional Carriers : Hundreds of local and regional shipping companies

: Hundreds of local and regional shipping companies And many more...

⚠️ Important Notes

Unofficial Extension : This is not an official Ship24 product

: This is not an official Ship24 product API Limits : Free plan includes 10 package trackings per month, paid plans available for higher usage

: Free plan includes 10 package trackings per month, paid plans available for higher usage Data Privacy : Package data is stored locally on your device

: Package data is stored locally on your device Internet Required: Active internet connection needed for tracking updates

🔐 Privacy & Security

Your Ship24 API key is stored securely in Raycast preferences

Package tracking data is stored locally on your device

No data is sent to third-party services except Ship24 for tracking

All communication with Ship24 uses secure HTTPS

📞 Support

For extension issues: Create an issue in this repository

For Ship24 API issues: Contact Ship24 support

For general tracking questions: Refer to Ship24 documentation

📄 License

MIT License - This extension is open source and not affiliated with Ship24.

Disclaimer: This is an unofficial extension created by the community. Ship24 is a trademark of Ship24 ApS.