🃏 Flashcards – Raycast Extension

Create, organize, and study flashcards directly within Raycast using an intuitive Markdown-based syntax.

✨ Features

🃏 Create Flashcards: Write and structure cards using a simple, human-readable Markdown format.

Write and structure cards using a simple, human-readable Markdown format. 📋 Browse & Manage: Search, edit, and delete your existing cards in a responsive list view.

Search, edit, and delete your existing cards in a responsive list view. 🏷️ Tag-based Organization: Group flashcards by topic to filter and study specific subjects.

Group flashcards by topic to filter and study specific subjects. 🧠 4 Interactive Quiz Modes: Study all cards, only incorrect ones, new cards, or filter by specific tags.

Study all cards, only incorrect ones, new cards, or filter by specific tags. 📥 Flexible Import: Paste Markdown syntax directly or load .md files from your filesystem.

Paste Markdown syntax directly or load files from your filesystem. 📤 Seamless Export: Back up your flashcard collection to ~/Downloads (or ~/Desktop as a fallback) or copy it to your clipboard.

Back up your flashcard collection to (or as a fallback) or copy it to your clipboard. 💾 100% Local Storage: Everything is stored locally on your machine for maximum privacy.

💻 Commands

Command Icon Description Create 📝 Create a new Q&A or Multiple-Choice flashcard using Markdown. List 🔍 Browse, edit, delete, and search through your entire flashcard library. Tags 🏷️ View all defined tags and instantly see the number of cards assigned. Quiz 🧠 Start an interactive study session with detailed progress tracking. Import 📥 Import flashcards from a .md file or by pasting raw Markdown. Export 📤 Export all your flashcards as a single Markdown file or to your clipboard.

📝 Markdown Syntax

1. Standard Q&A Card

Capital of France == Paris #geography #europe

Write the question or term on the first line. Put == on a new line (this acts as the separator between front and back). Write the answer or definition. (Optional) Add tags on the last line (e.g. #geography #europe ).

2. Multiple-Choice Card

Which language is spoken in Brazil? ==< 1: Spanish 2: Portuguese 3: French -- true: 2 #languages

Write the question on the first line. Put ==< on a new line (this acts as the multiple-choice separator). List the options in the format 1: Option A , 2: Option B , etc. Put -- on a new line. Specify the correct option using correct: 2 . (Optional) Add tags on the last line.

🧠 Quiz Modes & Controls

Customize your learning experience with four specialized modes:

Wrong cards: Focus purely on cards you previously answered incorrectly.

Focus purely on cards you previously answered incorrectly. New cards: Review cards you haven't studied yet.

Review cards you haven't studied yet. By tags: Pick one or more tags to study a specific topic.

Pick one or more tags to study a specific topic. All cards: Go through your entire collection in a randomized order.

Keyboard Controls

Standard Card Quiz

↵ Enter : Reveal the answer (flip the card).

: Reveal the answer (flip the card). → (Right Arrow) : Mark the card as Correct (known).

: Mark the card as (known). ← (Left Arrow): Mark the card as Incorrect (requires review).

Multiple-Choice Quiz

1 – 9 or Select Option : Select and submit your answer.

or : Select and submit your answer. ↵ Enter : Proceed to the next card.

🔄 Import & Export Format

You can back up, share, or import large batches of cards. Multiple cards are separated by three dashes --- on an empty line:

Capital of France == Paris #geography --- Which language is spoken in Brazil? ==< 1: Spanish 2: Portuguese 3: French -- true: 2 #languages

🔒 Storage & Privacy

All flashcards and learning statistics are stored locally in Raycast's secure LocalStorage .

No cloud sync

No third-party servers

100% offline-ready

Your data stays entirely on your machine.