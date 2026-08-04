Create, organize, and study flashcards directly within Raycast using an intuitive Markdown-based syntax.
.md files from your filesystem.
~/Downloads (or
~/Desktop as a fallback) or copy it to your clipboard.
|Command
|Icon
|Description
|Create
|📝
|Create a new Q&A or Multiple-Choice flashcard using Markdown.
|List
|🔍
|Browse, edit, delete, and search through your entire flashcard library.
|Tags
|🏷️
|View all defined tags and instantly see the number of cards assigned.
|Quiz
|🧠
|Start an interactive study session with detailed progress tracking.
|Import
|📥
|Import flashcards from a
.md file or by pasting raw Markdown.
|Export
|📤
|Export all your flashcards as a single Markdown file or to your clipboard.
Capital of France
==
Paris
#geography #europe
== on a new line (this acts as the separator between front and back).
#geography #europe).
Which language is spoken in Brazil?
==<
1: Spanish
2: Portuguese
3: French
--
true: 2
#languages
==< on a new line (this acts as the multiple-choice separator).
1: Option A,
2: Option B, etc.
-- on a new line.
correct: 2.
Customize your learning experience with four specialized modes:
↵ Enter: Reveal the answer (flip the card).
→ (Right Arrow): Mark the card as Correct (known).
← (Left Arrow): Mark the card as Incorrect (requires review).
1 –
9 or Select Option: Select and submit your answer.
↵ Enter: Proceed to the next card.
You can back up, share, or import large batches of cards. Multiple cards are separated by three dashes
--- on an empty line:
Capital of France
==
Paris
#geography
---
Which language is spoken in Brazil?
==<
1: Spanish
2: Portuguese
3: French
--
true: 2
#languages
All flashcards and learning statistics are stored locally in Raycast's secure
LocalStorage.
Your data stays entirely on your machine.