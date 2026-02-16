Raycast Voicenotes Extension
Search and filter your Voicenotes.com recordings directly from Raycast.
Features
- Search Notes: Quickly find your voice notes by title or content.
- Tag Filtering: Filter your notes by tags (e.g.,
#ideas,
#meeting).
- View Transcripts: Read the full transcript of your notes without leaving Raycast.
- Quick Actions:
- Open note in browser.
- Copy transcript to clipboard.
Installation
Install via the Raycast Store.
Configuration
The first time you run a command, you will be asked for your Voicenotes API Token.
You can find this in your Voicenotes settings under Integrations > Obsidian.
Technologies Used