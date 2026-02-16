Raycast Voicenotes Extension

Search and filter your Voicenotes.com recordings directly from Raycast.

Features

Search Notes : Quickly find your voice notes by title or content.

: Quickly find your voice notes by title or content. Tag Filtering : Filter your notes by tags (e.g., #ideas , #meeting ).

: Filter your notes by tags (e.g., , ). View Transcripts : Read the full transcript of your notes without leaving Raycast.

: Read the full transcript of your notes without leaving Raycast. Quick Actions : Open note in browser. Copy transcript to clipboard.

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Installation

Install via the Raycast Store.

Configuration

The first time you run a command, you will be asked for your Voicenotes API Token. You can find this in your Voicenotes settings under Integrations > Obsidian.

Technologies Used