7TV Emotes Search
Search, preview, copy, and paste 7TV emotes directly from Raycast.
Features
- Search global 7TV emotes.
- Browse Popular, Trending, Recently Created, and Alphabetical filters.
- Switch between Grid and List views.
- Drop an emote file into the active app, or paste the emote URL as a fallback.
- Star frequently used emotes and revisit recently used emotes.
- Copy an emote URL, Markdown image, ID, or file.
How to Use
- Open the Search Emotes command.
- Toggle between Grid and List views using the Action Menu (
Cmd+K).
- Select an emote and press
Enter to Drop Emote.
- Use
Cmd+S to Star an emote for quick access later.
- Use Force Paste URL if the target app does not accept pasted image files.
Notes
- Starred and recently used emotes are stored locally in Raycast.
- Emote data and images are loaded from 7TV.