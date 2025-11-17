Kalshi
A Raycast extension for searching, browsing, and managing prediction markets on Kalshi. Quickly access trending markets, search for specific events, and keep track of your favorite markets without leaving Raycast.
Features
🔍 Search & Browse Markets
- Default View: Browse top markets sorted by 24-hour trading volume
- Search: Real-time search across all available Kalshi markets with fuzzy matching
- Market Details: View individual markets within each series, sorted by price percentage
⭐ Favorites System
- Favorite Series: Save entire market series to quickly access later
- Favorite Markets: Pin specific markets within a series
- Persistent Storage: Favorites are saved locally and persist across sessions
- Smart Display: Favorited items appear at the top of their respective lists
📊 Market Information
- Volume Display: See 24-hour trading volume formatted as
$X.XM or
$X.XK
- Price Percentages: View "yes" price as a percentage for each market
- Market Counts: See how many markets are available in each series
- Full Titles: Long titles are displayed with tooltips—no truncation
🎯 Quick Actions
- View Markets: Navigate into a series to see all individual markets
- Open in Browser: Jump directly to the market page on Kalshi
- Copy to Clipboard: Copy market tickers or URLs with keyboard shortcuts
- Toggle Favorites: Add or remove favorites with
Cmd+F
Usage
Browsing Markets
- Open Raycast and type "Search Markets" (or set a custom alias)
- The default view shows Top Markets by 24h Volume
- Use the search bar to find specific markets or events
- Press
Enter on any series to view individual markets within it
Managing Favorites
- Add to Favorites: Select a series or market, then press
Cmd+F or use the action panel
- Remove from Favorites: Press
Cmd+F again or use the "Remove/Unfavorite" action
- View Favorites: Favorited items appear in a dedicated "Favorites" section at the top
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
Cmd+F: Toggle favorite status
-
Cmd+.: Copy market ticker (when viewing a series)
-
Enter: View markets within a series (when on a series item)