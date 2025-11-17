StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Kalshi

Search, view, and favorite prediction markets on Kalshi
Overview

Kalshi

A Raycast extension for searching, browsing, and managing prediction markets on Kalshi. Quickly access trending markets, search for specific events, and keep track of your favorite markets without leaving Raycast.

Features

🔍 Search & Browse Markets

  • Default View: Browse top markets sorted by 24-hour trading volume
  • Search: Real-time search across all available Kalshi markets with fuzzy matching
  • Market Details: View individual markets within each series, sorted by price percentage

⭐ Favorites System

  • Favorite Series: Save entire market series to quickly access later
  • Favorite Markets: Pin specific markets within a series
  • Persistent Storage: Favorites are saved locally and persist across sessions
  • Smart Display: Favorited items appear at the top of their respective lists

📊 Market Information

  • Volume Display: See 24-hour trading volume formatted as $X.XM or $X.XK
  • Price Percentages: View "yes" price as a percentage for each market
  • Market Counts: See how many markets are available in each series
  • Full Titles: Long titles are displayed with tooltips—no truncation

🎯 Quick Actions

  • View Markets: Navigate into a series to see all individual markets
  • Open in Browser: Jump directly to the market page on Kalshi
  • Copy to Clipboard: Copy market tickers or URLs with keyboard shortcuts
  • Toggle Favorites: Add or remove favorites with Cmd+F

Usage

Browsing Markets

  1. Open Raycast and type "Search Markets" (or set a custom alias)
  2. The default view shows Top Markets by 24h Volume
  3. Use the search bar to find specific markets or events
  4. Press Enter on any series to view individual markets within it

Managing Favorites

  • Add to Favorites: Select a series or market, then press Cmd+F or use the action panel
  • Remove from Favorites: Press Cmd+F again or use the "Remove/Unfavorite" action
  • View Favorites: Favorited items appear in a dedicated "Favorites" section at the top

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • Cmd+F: Toggle favorite status
  • Cmd+.: Copy market ticker (when viewing a series)
  • Enter: View markets within a series (when on a series item)
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
FinanceNews
