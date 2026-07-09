GitHub Pull Requests

A Raycast extension that tracks unread pull request activity across your GitHub or GitHub Enterprise repositories. Never miss a review, comment, or push again.

Features

Unread tracking — Surfaces new reviews, code comments, issue comments, commits, label changes, and force pushes since you last checked.

— Surfaces new reviews, code comments, issue comments, commits, label changes, and force pushes since you last checked. Multi-repo support — Monitor multiple owner/repo repositories from a single command.

— Monitor multiple repositories from a single command. Per-item seen state — Mark individual activity items or entire PRs as read. State persists in Raycast local storage.

— Mark individual activity items or entire PRs as read. State persists in Raycast local storage. Rich detail view — Inline diffs, threaded review conversations, and markdown rendering for every activity type.

— Inline diffs, threaded review conversations, and markdown rendering for every activity type. Event filters — Toggle which activity types appear (reviews, comments, commits, labels, force pushes, etc.).

— Toggle which activity types appear (reviews, comments, commits, labels, force pushes, etc.). Local caching — Cached data displays instantly while a background refresh runs.

— Cached data displays instantly while a background refresh runs. Demo mode — Built-in sample data for trying out the extension without a real token.

Setup

Install the extension in Raycast. Open View Pull Requests and configure the required preferences:

Preference Description GH Host GitHub hostname ( github.com or your GHE server) Personal Access Token A PAT with repo read access Repositories Comma-separated owner/repo list

Usage

Open Raycast and run View Pull Requests. The command shows a list of open PRs sorted by the latest updates.

Select a PR to see a summary of all unseen activity.

to see a summary of all unseen activity. Select an activity item to view full detail (diff hunks, conversation threads, review verdicts).

to view full detail (diff hunks, conversation threads, review verdicts). Mark as Read — Use CMD / CTRL + D to mark a single item as read, CMD / CTRL + S to mark an entire PR as read, or mark all PRs as read with CMD / CTRL + Shift + S .

— Use / + to mark a single item as read, / + to mark an entire PR as read, or mark all PRs as read with / + + . Toggle Event Filters — show/hide specific activity types.

License

MIT