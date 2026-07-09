GitHub Pull Requests
A Raycast extension that tracks unread pull request activity across your GitHub or GitHub Enterprise repositories. Never miss a review, comment, or push again.
Features
- Unread tracking — Surfaces new reviews, code comments, issue comments, commits, label changes, and force pushes since you last checked.
- Multi-repo support — Monitor multiple
owner/repo repositories from a single command.
- Per-item seen state — Mark individual activity items or entire PRs as read. State persists in Raycast local storage.
- Rich detail view — Inline diffs, threaded review conversations, and markdown rendering for every activity type.
- Event filters — Toggle which activity types appear (reviews, comments, commits, labels, force pushes, etc.).
- Local caching — Cached data displays instantly while a background refresh runs.
- Demo mode — Built-in sample data for trying out the extension without a real token.
Setup
- Install the extension in Raycast.
- Open View Pull Requests and configure the required preferences:
|Preference
|Description
|GH Host
|GitHub hostname (
github.com or your GHE server)
|Personal Access Token
|A PAT with
repo read access
|Repositories
|Comma-separated
owner/repo list
Usage
Open Raycast and run View Pull Requests. The command shows a list of open PRs sorted by the latest updates.
- Select a PR to see a summary of all unseen activity.
- Select an activity item to view full detail (diff hunks, conversation threads, review verdicts).
- Mark as Read — Use
CMD/
CTRL +
D to mark a single item as read,
CMD/
CTRL +
S to mark an entire PR as read, or mark all PRs as read with
CMD/
CTRL +
Shift +
S.
- Toggle Event Filters — show/hide specific activity types.
License
MIT