Caschys Blog
The official Raycast extension for the German tech blog Caschys Blog (www.stadt-bremerhaven.de)
Features
- Browse the latest articles from Caschys Blog
- Search through articles by title, description, author, and categories
- View article details with formatted content
- Submit tips to the blog
- Quick actions for opening articles in browser and copying links
- AI-powered assistant for natural language interaction
- AI assistant supports questions in multiple languages
- Direct access to the blog website with a single command
Installation
- Install Raycast
- Search for "Caschys Blog" in the Raycast Store
- Click Install
Usage
The extension provides the following commands:
- Latest Articles: Browse and search through the most recent articles
- Submit Tip: Send a tip to Caschys Blog
- Open Caschys Blog: Quickly open the Caschys Blog website in your default browser
- Ask Caschys Blog: Chat with the AI assistant to search for articles, get the latest news, or submit tips using natural language
AI Assistant
The AI assistant allows you to interact with Caschys Blog using natural language. You can:
- Search for articles on specific topics
- Get the latest articles from the blog
- Submit tips to the blog
- Ask questions in any language - the assistant will respond in the same language
Example queries:
- "Show me the latest articles from Caschys Blog"
- "Search for articles about iPhone"
- "I want to submit a tip about a new tech product"
- "Zeige mir die neuesten Artikel" (German)
- "Buscar artículos sobre Android" (Spanish)
License
MIT License