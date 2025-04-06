StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Caschys Blog

The official Raycast extension for the German tech blog Caschys Blog (www.stadt-bremerhaven.de)
AvatarOlli
New
Install Extension
Overview

Caschys Blog

The official Raycast extension for the German tech blog Caschys Blog (www.stadt-bremerhaven.de)

Features

  • Browse the latest articles from Caschys Blog
  • Search through articles by title, description, author, and categories
  • View article details with formatted content
  • Submit tips to the blog
  • Quick actions for opening articles in browser and copying links
  • AI-powered assistant for natural language interaction
  • AI assistant supports questions in multiple languages
  • Direct access to the blog website with a single command

Installation

  1. Install Raycast
  2. Search for "Caschys Blog" in the Raycast Store
  3. Click Install

Usage

The extension provides the following commands:

  • Latest Articles: Browse and search through the most recent articles
  • Submit Tip: Send a tip to Caschys Blog
  • Open Caschys Blog: Quickly open the Caschys Blog website in your default browser
  • Ask Caschys Blog: Chat with the AI assistant to search for articles, get the latest news, or submit tips using natural language

AI Assistant

The AI assistant allows you to interact with Caschys Blog using natural language. You can:

  • Search for articles on specific topics
  • Get the latest articles from the blog
  • Submit tips to the blog
  • Ask questions in any language - the assistant will respond in the same language

Example queries:

  • "Show me the latest articles from Caschys Blog"
  • "Search for articles about iPhone"
  • "I want to submit a tip about a new tech product"
  • "Zeige mir die neuesten Artikel" (German)
  • "Buscar artículos sobre Android" (Spanish)

License

MIT License

Categories
WebAI Extensions
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Home Assistant logo

Home Assistant

Manage your smart home with Raycast

Timers logo

Timers

Start, stop, and save countdown timers, directly in Raycast, with no external dependencies.

Change Case logo

Change Case

Transform a string between camelCase, snake_case, CONSTANT_CASE, and more

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.