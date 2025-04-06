Caschys Blog

The official Raycast extension for the German tech blog Caschys Blog (www.stadt-bremerhaven.de)

Features

Browse the latest articles from Caschys Blog

Search through articles by title, description, author, and categories

View article details with formatted content

Submit tips to the blog

Quick actions for opening articles in browser and copying links

AI-powered assistant for natural language interaction

AI assistant supports questions in multiple languages

Direct access to the blog website with a single command

Installation

Install Raycast Search for "Caschys Blog" in the Raycast Store Click Install

Usage

The extension provides the following commands:

Latest Articles : Browse and search through the most recent articles

: Browse and search through the most recent articles Submit Tip : Send a tip to Caschys Blog

: Send a tip to Caschys Blog Open Caschys Blog : Quickly open the Caschys Blog website in your default browser

: Quickly open the Caschys Blog website in your default browser Ask Caschys Blog: Chat with the AI assistant to search for articles, get the latest news, or submit tips using natural language

AI Assistant

The AI assistant allows you to interact with Caschys Blog using natural language. You can:

Search for articles on specific topics

Get the latest articles from the blog

Submit tips to the blog

Ask questions in any language - the assistant will respond in the same language

Example queries:

"Show me the latest articles from Caschys Blog"

"Search for articles about iPhone"

"I want to submit a tip about a new tech product"

"Zeige mir die neuesten Artikel" (German)

"Buscar artículos sobre Android" (Spanish)

License

MIT License