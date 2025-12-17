Lazygit Keybindings (Raycast Extension)

Search Lazygit keybindings by action or shortcut, with language selection. The extension fetches the official Lazygit docs at runtime, caches them locally, and lets you filter by the locale you prefer.

Features

Search Lazygit actions (e.g., “cherry pick”) or shortcuts (e.g., cmd+c ).

). Locale dropdown preference (default en ) with all upstream locales included.

) with all upstream locales included. Local caching with configurable TTL; manual refresh action.

Quick actions: copy shortcut, open upstream doc, force refresh.

Preferences

Locale : Select your preferred language (English default).

: Select your preferred language (English default). Use Cache : Toggle on/off the local cache.

: Toggle on/off the local cache. Cache TTL (minutes): How long cached data is kept before re-fetching (default 1440).

Supported locales: en, ja, ko, nl, pl, pt, ru, zh-CN, zh-TW.

How to use

In Raycast, run “Lazygit Keybindings”. Type an action (e.g., “cherry pick”) or a shortcut (e.g., cmd+c ). Use the action panel: Copy Shortcut

Open Upstream Doc

Refresh (forces re-fetch, bypassing cache) To change language or cache behavior, open command preferences ( ⌘+, inside Raycast while on the command) and adjust locale/TTL/cache toggle.

Development

Install deps: npm install Run in Raycast dev mode: npm run dev Lint/validate: npm run lint Build: npm run build

Data Source

Keybindings pulled from https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jesseduffield/lazygit/master/docs/keybindings/Keybindings_<locale>.md .

. Locale list and parsing rules documented in RESEARCH.md .

Files of Interest

src/index.tsx : Command UI and search.

: Command UI and search. src/keybindings.ts : Fetch, parse, cache.

: Fetch, parse, cache. src/format.ts : Shortcut formatting utilities.

: Shortcut formatting utilities. src/constants.ts : Locale list and URL builder.

: Locale list and URL builder. PLAN.md : Implementation plan and progress tracker.

: Implementation plan and progress tracker. RESEARCH.md : Collected research on Lazygit docs and Raycast manifest.

Publishing to Raycast Store