Remove Background

Remove image backgrounds instantly using AI. Powered by Bria AI Background Remover on Replicate.

Setup

Get your Replicate API token:

Sign up at replicate.com. Go to API tokens and create a token. Copy the token (starts with r8_ ).

Configure in Raycast:

Open Extensions → Remove Background.

Add your API token.

How to Use

Select a PNG or JPG image in Finder (macOS) or use the file picker The extension processes it automatically. View results side-by-side and copy/paste as needed.

Image Size Limit: To ensure stability, images are limited to 10MB. Larger images should be resized before processing.

Actions

Copy processed image (paste anywhere).

Copy image URL.

Paste image URL.

Open in browser.

Requirements

Internet connection.

Replicate API token.

Max file size: 10MB (PNG or JPG).

Troubleshooting

No image? Select one in Finder or use picker.

Select one in Finder or use picker. Errors? Check token and connection.

Check token and connection. Formats? PNG/JPG only.

Need help? See Replicate docs.