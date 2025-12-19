Remove Background
Remove image backgrounds instantly using AI. Powered by Bria AI Background Remover on Replicate.
Setup
Get your Replicate API token:
- Sign up at replicate.com.
- Go to API tokens and create a token.
- Copy the token (starts with
r8_).
Configure in Raycast:
- Open Extensions → Remove Background.
- Add your API token.
How to Use
- Select a PNG or JPG image in Finder (macOS) or use the file picker
- The extension processes it automatically.
- View results side-by-side and copy/paste as needed.
Image Size Limit: To ensure stability, images are limited to 10MB. Larger images should be resized before processing.
Actions
- Copy processed image (paste anywhere).
- Copy image URL.
- Paste image URL.
- Open in browser.
Requirements
- Internet connection.
- Replicate API token.
- Max file size: 10MB (PNG or JPG).
Troubleshooting
- No image? Select one in Finder or use picker.
- Errors? Check token and connection.
- Formats? PNG/JPG only.
Need help? See Replicate docs.