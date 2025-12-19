StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Remove Background

Remove image backgrounds instantly using AI Powered by Replicate
Nathan Thomassin
Overview

Remove Background

Remove image backgrounds instantly using AI. Powered by Bria AI Background Remover on Replicate.

Setup

Get your Replicate API token:

  1. Sign up at replicate.com.
  2. Go to API tokens and create a token.
  3. Copy the token (starts with r8_).

Configure in Raycast:

  • Open Extensions → Remove Background.
  • Add your API token.

How to Use

  1. Select a PNG or JPG image in Finder (macOS) or use the file picker
  2. The extension processes it automatically.
  3. View results side-by-side and copy/paste as needed.

Image Size Limit: To ensure stability, images are limited to 10MB. Larger images should be resized before processing.

Actions

  • Copy processed image (paste anywhere).
  • Copy image URL.
  • Paste image URL.
  • Open in browser.

Requirements

  • Internet connection.
  • Replicate API token.
  • Max file size: 10MB (PNG or JPG).

Troubleshooting

  • No image? Select one in Finder or use picker.
  • Errors? Check token and connection.
  • Formats? PNG/JPG only.

Need help? See Replicate docs.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Productivity Design Tools
