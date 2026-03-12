Manage Colima virtual machine instances and Docker environments directly from Raycast.
brew install colima)
brew install docker)
|Command
|Description
|List Colima Instances
|View, start, stop, delete, and create Colima VM instances
|List Docker Containers
|View, start, stop, restart, and remove Docker containers
|List Docker Images
|View and remove Docker images
|Pull Docker Image
|Pull a Docker image from a registry
|Run Docker Container
|Run a new container from an image with a structured form or raw command
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development mode with hot reload
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint
npm run lint
# Lint with auto-fix and formatting
npm run fix-lint
MIT