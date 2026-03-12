Xbox Friends
See which Xbox Live friends are online and what they're playing — without leaving Raycast.
Features
- Online status — friends grouped into Online, Away, and Offline sections
- Current game — see exactly what game each friend is playing in real time
- Last seen — offline friends show how long ago they were active
- Gamer Score — visible on hover for each friend
- Broadcasting badge — highlights friends who are live streaming
- Quick actions — open their Xbox profile, copy their gamertag, or refresh the list
Setup
This extension uses the OpenXBL API, a free third-party Xbox Live wrapper.
- Go to xbl.io and sign in with your Microsoft account
- Copy your API key from the dashboard
- Open the extension in Raycast and paste the key into preferences
Your API key is stored locally in Raycast and is only ever sent to the OpenXBL API.
Usage
- ⌘R — Refresh the friends list
- ↵ — Open selected friend's Xbox profile in the browser
- ⌘C — Copy gamertag to clipboard