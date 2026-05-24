滴答清单 for Raycast

A Windows-only Raycast extension for controlling 滴答清单 / Dida365 tasks.

Commands

Add Task : create a task with project, due date, priority, notes, and reminder.

: create a task with project, due date, priority, notes, and reminder. Tasks : view open tasks grouped by list, complete tasks, and complete or reopen checklist items.

: view open tasks grouped by list, complete tasks, and complete or reopen checklist items. Today Tasks : view tasks due today grouped by list, including checklist item actions.

: view tasks due today grouped by list, including checklist item actions. Postpone Task : move an existing task to another date and optional time.

: move an existing task to another date and optional time. Clipboard to Task : create one or multiple tasks from clipboard text, with simple date/time parsing.

Setup

The extension uses the official Dida365 API token for China-region accounts.

On first use, the extension opens the Dida365 web settings page and shows an in-Raycast guide for finding the token.

To set it up manually:

Open Dida365 Web Settings. Go to 账户与安全 . Scroll to API 口令 . Click 管理 , generate a token, and copy it. Paste it into the Raycast extension preference Dida365 API Token .

The token is stored locally by Raycast and is only used to call the Dida365 API.

The extension also has a Time Zone preference. It defaults to your system time zone and can be set to Asia/Shanghai for Dida365 China accounts.

Clipboard Date Parsing

Clipboard to Task treats each non-empty line as a task. It recognizes simple dates and times such as:

明天上午9点 提交报告

周一 18:00 写周记

2026-05-24 09:30 交作业

05-24 买礼物

Notes