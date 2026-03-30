Git Batch Tools
Batch git operations across multiple project groups.
Features
Batch Pull
Pull all git repos in a project group with a single action.
- Parallel Execution — Configurable concurrency for fast batch operations
- Safe Pull — Uses
--ff-only to avoid unexpected merge commits; diverged repos are reported as errors
- Status Overview — Results grouped by status: Failed, Uncommitted Changes, Updated, Up to Date
- Dirty Repo Detection — Skips repos with uncommitted changes to avoid conflicts
Batch Status
View the git status of all repos in a project group at a glance.
- Ahead/Behind Tracking — Shows how many commits each repo is ahead or behind its upstream
- Dirty Detection — Highlights repos with uncommitted changes
- Section Grouping — Repos sorted by status: Dirty, Diverged, Ahead, Behind, No Upstream, Clean
- Quick Pull — Pull a single repo directly from the status view
Setup
- Install the extension
- Set Project Paths in preferences — comma-separated directories containing your git repos (e.g.
~/dev/work, ~/dev/personal)
- Set Editor and optionally Alternate Editor for quick open actions
Usage
Batch Pull
- Open Raycast and search for Batch Pull
- Select a project group
- Press
Enter — all repos will be pulled automatically
- Review results grouped by status
Batch Status
- Open Raycast and search for Batch Status
- Select a project group
- See the status of every repo at a glance
- Use actions to open in editor, pull, or copy branch name
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Shortcut
|Action
Cmd + E
|Open in Editor
Cmd + Shift + E
|Open in Alternate Editor
Cmd + T
|Open in Terminal
Cmd + Shift + B
|Copy Branch Name
Preferences
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Project Paths
|Comma-separated paths to project directories
|Yes
|Editor
|Primary editor app for opening projects
|No
|Alternate Editor
|Secondary editor app
|No
|Terminal App
|Terminal app for opening projects
|No
|Max Parallel Processes
|Maximum concurrent git pull processes (default: 10)
|No