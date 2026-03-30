Git Batch Tools

Batch git operations across multiple project groups.

Features

Batch Pull

Pull all git repos in a project group with a single action.

Parallel Execution — Configurable concurrency for fast batch operations

— Configurable concurrency for fast batch operations Safe Pull — Uses --ff-only to avoid unexpected merge commits; diverged repos are reported as errors

— Uses to avoid unexpected merge commits; diverged repos are reported as errors Status Overview — Results grouped by status: Failed, Uncommitted Changes, Updated, Up to Date

— Results grouped by status: Failed, Uncommitted Changes, Updated, Up to Date Dirty Repo Detection — Skips repos with uncommitted changes to avoid conflicts

Batch Status

View the git status of all repos in a project group at a glance.

Ahead/Behind Tracking — Shows how many commits each repo is ahead or behind its upstream

— Shows how many commits each repo is ahead or behind its upstream Dirty Detection — Highlights repos with uncommitted changes

— Highlights repos with uncommitted changes Section Grouping — Repos sorted by status: Dirty, Diverged, Ahead, Behind, No Upstream, Clean

— Repos sorted by status: Dirty, Diverged, Ahead, Behind, No Upstream, Clean Quick Pull — Pull a single repo directly from the status view

Setup

Install the extension Set Project Paths in preferences — comma-separated directories containing your git repos (e.g. ~/dev/work, ~/dev/personal ) Set Editor and optionally Alternate Editor for quick open actions

Usage

Batch Pull

Open Raycast and search for Batch Pull Select a project group Press Enter — all repos will be pulled automatically Review results grouped by status

Batch Status

Open Raycast and search for Batch Status Select a project group See the status of every repo at a glance Use actions to open in editor, pull, or copy branch name

Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcut Action Cmd + E Open in Editor Cmd + Shift + E Open in Alternate Editor Cmd + T Open in Terminal Cmd + Shift + B Copy Branch Name

Preferences