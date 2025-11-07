StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

AppGrid

Smart app launcher with grid view and category grouping
AvatarJungwoon Park
New
Install Extension
Overview

AppGrid

Smart app launcher for macOS with grid view and intelligent category grouping.

Features

  • Grid View: Beautiful grid layout for all your applications
  • Smart Categories: Automatically organizes apps into:
    • Frequently Used
    • Development
    • Productivity
    • Communication
    • Entertainment
    • Utilities
    • Others
  • Multiple View Modes:
    • All apps view (sorted by name or usage)
    • Category grouped view
  • Usage Tracking: Tracks how often you use each app
  • Multi-language Support: English, Korean, and Japanese
  • Fast Search: Quickly find any application

Usage

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "AppGrid"
  3. Browse apps in grid view
  4. Use the dropdown menu to filter by category or change view mode
  5. Click or press Enter to launch an app

Screenshots

Commands

Search AppGrid

Launch your macOS applications with smart categorization and grid view.

Actions:

  • Launch Application
  • Show in Finder
  • Copy Application Path
  • Copy Bundle ID

Preferences

AppGrid automatically detects your system language and adjusts the interface accordingly.

Author

Created by Jungwoon Park

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Installed Extensions logo

Installed Extensions

List your current installed Raycast extensions

Summarize YouTube Videos with AI logo

Summarize YouTube Videos with AI

Summarize any YouTube Video with AI. Choose between Raycast, OpenAI or Anthropic. You have to either be a Raycast Pro Member or have an OpenAI/Anthropic API Key.

Slack logo

Slack

Search for chats, see unread messages, snooze notifications, and set your presence status.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.