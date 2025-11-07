AppGrid
Smart app launcher for macOS with grid view and intelligent category grouping.
Features
- Grid View: Beautiful grid layout for all your applications
- Smart Categories: Automatically organizes apps into:
- Frequently Used
- Development
- Productivity
- Communication
- Entertainment
- Utilities
- Others
- Multiple View Modes:
- All apps view (sorted by name or usage)
- Category grouped view
- Usage Tracking: Tracks how often you use each app
- Multi-language Support: English, Korean, and Japanese
- Fast Search: Quickly find any application
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Search for "AppGrid"
- Browse apps in grid view
- Use the dropdown menu to filter by category or change view mode
- Click or press Enter to launch an app
Screenshots
Commands
Search AppGrid
Launch your macOS applications with smart categorization and grid view.
Actions:
- Launch Application
- Show in Finder
- Copy Application Path
- Copy Bundle ID
Preferences
AppGrid automatically detects your system language and adjusts the interface accordingly.
Author
Created by Jungwoon Park
License
MIT