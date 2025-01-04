Display Reinitializer for Raycast
A Raycast extension to force re-detection and reinitialization of connected displays on macOS using multiple methods.
Features
- 📺 List all connected displays (built-in and external)
- 🔄 Multiple reinitialization methods to choose from
- 🎯 Smart auto-selection of best method per display
- 📊 Shows display resolution, type, refresh rate capability, and recommended method
- ⚡ Fast native Swift implementation using CoreGraphics APIs
Reinitialization Methods
The extension offers 5 different methods to reinitialize displays, each with different characteristics:
1. Auto-Select (Default) ⭐
- Automatically chooses the best method for each display
- Tries methods in order of effectiveness
- Recommended for most users
Selection logic:
- External displays → DDC Power Cycle
- Multiple refresh rates available → Refresh Rate Toggle
- Otherwise → Resolution Cycle
- Last resort → Soft Reset
2. DDC Power Cycle (Most Effective)
- Hardware-level power off/on via DDC/CI protocol
- External displays only (doesn't work on built-in screens)
- Requires
m1ddc tool:
brew install m1ddc
- Disruption: Low (1-2 second black screen on target display)
3. Refresh Rate Toggle (Less Disruptive)
- Temporarily changes refresh rate then restores original
- Only available if display supports multiple refresh rates
- Disruption: Low (brief flicker)
4. Resolution Cycle (Most Compatible)
- Temporarily changes resolution then restores original
- Works on all displays (built-in and external)
- Disruption: Medium (visible screen flash, may briefly rearrange windows)
5. Soft Reset (Minimal)
- Triggers display reconfiguration without mode changes
- Least disruptive but may not fix all issues
- Disruption: Very Low (may have no visible effect)
Usage
Basic Usage (Auto-Select)
- Open Raycast (default:
Cmd + Space)
- Type "Reinitialize Displays"
- Select a display from the list
- Press
Enter to reinitialize using the recommended method
The extension will automatically choose the best method for that specific display.
Advanced Usage (Choose Method)
- Select a display from the list
- Press
Cmd + K to open the action menu
- Under "Choose Reinitialization Method", select your preferred method
- Available methods are shown based on display compatibility
View Display Details
- Press
Cmd + K → "View Display Details" to see:
- All available reinitialization methods
- Method descriptions and disruption levels
- Display capabilities (resolution, refresh rates, etc.)
Display Information
For each display, the extension shows:
- Name: Human-readable display name (or "Main Display", "Built-in Display", etc.)
- Resolution: Current width x height
- Type: Built-in or External
- Main: Blue badge if this is the main display
- Recommended Method: Suggested reinitialization approach
- Display ID: System identifier
How It Works
The extension uses macOS CoreGraphics APIs to reinitialize displays:
- DDC Method: Uses
m1ddc to send hardware power commands
- Refresh Rate Method:
CGConfigureDisplayWithDisplayMode() to cycle refresh rates
- Resolution Method:
CGConfigureDisplayWithDisplayMode() to cycle resolutions
- Soft Reset:
CGCompleteDisplayConfiguration() to trigger reconfiguration
These methods can fix issues like:
- Display not waking from sleep
- Incorrect color profile
- Resolution problems
- Connection detection issues
- HDMI/DisplayPort signal dropout
Requirements
Required
- macOS (this extension only works on macOS)
- Raycast app installed
- Xcode Command Line Tools (for Swift compiler)
Optional
- m1ddc (for DDC power cycle on external displays)
Without m1ddc, the extension will fall back to other methods automatically.
brew install m1ddc
Development
Prerequisites
- macOS
- Node.js 20+
- Xcode Command Line Tools
- Raycast app
Setup
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Compile the Swift helper (done automatically with prebuild script):
npm run compile-swift
- Run in development mode:
npm run dev
Build
npm run build
The build process automatically compiles the Swift binary before building the extension.
Technical Details
The extension consists of two parts:
1. Swift Helper Binary (
scripts/DisplayHelper.swift)
Compiles to a native executable that provides:
Commands:
-
list - Returns JSON array of all displays with metadata
-
redetect-auto <displayID> - Auto-selects best method
-
redetect-ddc <displayID> - DDC power cycle
-
redetect-refresh <displayID> - Refresh rate toggle
-
redetect-resolution <displayID> - Resolution cycle
-
redetect-soft <displayID> - Soft reset
Display Metadata:
- Available reinitialization methods
- Recommended method
- Whether display has multiple refresh rates
- Standard display info (ID, name, resolution, etc.)
2. Raycast Extension (
src/reinitialize-displays.tsx)
- TypeScript/React UI
- Calls Swift binary for all display operations
- Handles user interaction and feedback
- Provides method selection interface
Troubleshooting
"m1ddc not found" Error
- Install m1ddc:
brew install m1ddc
- Or use other methods (refresh rate, resolution cycle)
"No alternate refresh rate available"
- Your display only supports one refresh rate
- Try resolution cycle or DDC method instead
"Failed to apply temporary mode"
- macOS denied the display mode change
- Try a different method or restart your Mac
Display Doesn't Actually Reinitialize
- Some methods are less effective than others
- Try DDC power cycle if you have an external display
- Resolution cycle is the most reliable fallback
Built-in Display Methods Limited
- Built-in displays don't support DDC
- Only refresh rate toggle, resolution cycle, and soft reset available
- This is a hardware limitation
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
Enter - Reinitialize with auto-selected method
-
Cmd + K - Open action menu
-
1-4 - Quick select specific method (when action menu is open)
-
Cmd + R - Refresh display list
License
MIT
Credits
Built using:
- Raycast API
- macOS CoreGraphics framework
- IOKit framework
- m1ddc (optional dependency)
Development Note
While I (the human) did the driving and direction, this code was generated with AI assistance to solve a display reinitialization problem I couldn't allocate time to fix manually. The AI helped implement the Swift display management logic, multiple reinitialization methods, and the Raycast UI integration.