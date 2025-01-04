Display Reinitializer for Raycast

A Raycast extension to force re-detection and reinitialization of connected displays on macOS using multiple methods.

Features

📺 List all connected displays (built-in and external)

🔄 Multiple reinitialization methods to choose from

🎯 Smart auto-selection of best method per display

📊 Shows display resolution, type, refresh rate capability, and recommended method

⚡ Fast native Swift implementation using CoreGraphics APIs

Reinitialization Methods

The extension offers 5 different methods to reinitialize displays, each with different characteristics:

1. Auto-Select (Default) ⭐

Automatically chooses the best method for each display

Tries methods in order of effectiveness

Recommended for most users

Selection logic:

External displays → DDC Power Cycle

Multiple refresh rates available → Refresh Rate Toggle

Otherwise → Resolution Cycle

Last resort → Soft Reset

2. DDC Power Cycle (Most Effective)

Hardware-level power off/on via DDC/CI protocol

External displays only (doesn't work on built-in screens)

(doesn't work on built-in screens) Requires m1ddc tool: brew install m1ddc

tool: Disruption: Low (1-2 second black screen on target display)

3. Refresh Rate Toggle (Less Disruptive)

Temporarily changes refresh rate then restores original

Only available if display supports multiple refresh rates

Disruption: Low (brief flicker)

4. Resolution Cycle (Most Compatible)

Temporarily changes resolution then restores original

Works on all displays (built-in and external)

Disruption: Medium (visible screen flash, may briefly rearrange windows)

5. Soft Reset (Minimal)

Triggers display reconfiguration without mode changes

Least disruptive but may not fix all issues

Disruption: Very Low (may have no visible effect)

Usage

Basic Usage (Auto-Select)

Open Raycast (default: Cmd + Space ) Type "Reinitialize Displays" Select a display from the list Press Enter to reinitialize using the recommended method

The extension will automatically choose the best method for that specific display.

Advanced Usage (Choose Method)

Select a display from the list Press Cmd + K to open the action menu Under "Choose Reinitialization Method", select your preferred method Available methods are shown based on display compatibility

View Display Details

Press Cmd + K → "View Display Details" to see: All available reinitialization methods Method descriptions and disruption levels Display capabilities (resolution, refresh rates, etc.)

→ "View Display Details" to see:

Display Information

For each display, the extension shows:

Name : Human-readable display name (or "Main Display", "Built-in Display", etc.)

: Human-readable display name (or "Main Display", "Built-in Display", etc.) Resolution : Current width x height

: Current width x height Type : Built-in or External

: Built-in or External Main : Blue badge if this is the main display

: Blue badge if this is the main display Recommended Method : Suggested reinitialization approach

: Suggested reinitialization approach Display ID: System identifier

How It Works

The extension uses macOS CoreGraphics APIs to reinitialize displays:

DDC Method: Uses m1ddc to send hardware power commands Refresh Rate Method: CGConfigureDisplayWithDisplayMode() to cycle refresh rates Resolution Method: CGConfigureDisplayWithDisplayMode() to cycle resolutions Soft Reset: CGCompleteDisplayConfiguration() to trigger reconfiguration

These methods can fix issues like:

Display not waking from sleep

Incorrect color profile

Resolution problems

Connection detection issues

HDMI/DisplayPort signal dropout

Requirements

Required

macOS (this extension only works on macOS)

Raycast app installed

Xcode Command Line Tools (for Swift compiler)

Optional

m1ddc (for DDC power cycle on external displays) brew install m1ddc Without m1ddc, the extension will fall back to other methods automatically.

Development

Prerequisites

macOS

Node.js 20+

Xcode Command Line Tools

Raycast app

Setup

Clone this repository Install dependencies: npm install Compile the Swift helper (done automatically with prebuild script): npm run compile-swift Run in development mode: npm run dev

Build

npm run build

The build process automatically compiles the Swift binary before building the extension.

Technical Details

The extension consists of two parts:

1. Swift Helper Binary ( scripts/DisplayHelper.swift )

Compiles to a native executable that provides:

Commands:

list - Returns JSON array of all displays with metadata

- Returns JSON array of all displays with metadata redetect-auto <displayID> - Auto-selects best method

- Auto-selects best method redetect-ddc <displayID> - DDC power cycle

- DDC power cycle redetect-refresh <displayID> - Refresh rate toggle

- Refresh rate toggle redetect-resolution <displayID> - Resolution cycle

- Resolution cycle redetect-soft <displayID> - Soft reset

Display Metadata:

Available reinitialization methods

Recommended method

Whether display has multiple refresh rates

Standard display info (ID, name, resolution, etc.)

2. Raycast Extension ( src/reinitialize-displays.tsx )

TypeScript/React UI

Calls Swift binary for all display operations

Handles user interaction and feedback

Provides method selection interface

Troubleshooting

"m1ddc not found" Error

Install m1ddc: brew install m1ddc

Or use other methods (refresh rate, resolution cycle)

"No alternate refresh rate available"

Your display only supports one refresh rate

Try resolution cycle or DDC method instead

"Failed to apply temporary mode"

macOS denied the display mode change

Try a different method or restart your Mac

Display Doesn't Actually Reinitialize

Some methods are less effective than others

Try DDC power cycle if you have an external display

Resolution cycle is the most reliable fallback

Built-in Display Methods Limited

Built-in displays don't support DDC

Only refresh rate toggle, resolution cycle, and soft reset available

This is a hardware limitation

Keyboard Shortcuts

Enter - Reinitialize with auto-selected method

- Reinitialize with auto-selected method Cmd + K - Open action menu

- Open action menu 1-4 - Quick select specific method (when action menu is open)

- Quick select specific method (when action menu is open) Cmd + R - Refresh display list

License

MIT

Credits

Built using:

Raycast API

macOS CoreGraphics framework

IOKit framework

m1ddc (optional dependency)

Development Note

While I (the human) did the driving and direction, this code was generated with AI assistance to solve a display reinitialization problem I couldn't allocate time to fix manually. The AI helped implement the Swift display management logic, multiple reinitialization methods, and the Raycast UI integration.