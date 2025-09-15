AI-Stats
A Raycast extension that provides quick access to AI model statistics & leaderboards.
It syncs with ArtificialAnalysis.ai's API for model data.
Search models, view benchmark results, compare prices, and check leaderboards all without leaving Raycast.
Usage
- Command:
View AI Stats
- Switch Views (Search ↔ Leaderboards): Cmd+L
- Creator Filter: Cmd+P
- Reset Filters: Cmd+Backspace
- Pinned Models: Pin/Unpin from list or detail (Option+Enter); Move Up/Down
Commands
- View AI Stats (single unified command for Search and Leaderboards).
Action Menu (Quick Reference)
-
Search
- Switch to Leaderboards (Cmd+L)
- Filter by Creator… (Cmd+P)
- Reset Filters (Cmd+Backspace)
- Pin / Unpin (Option+Enter) / Move Pin Up / Move Pin Down
- Open Details (Enter)
- Refresh
-
Leaderboards
- Open Details (Enter)
- Switch to Search (Cmd+L)
- Change Leaderboard… (Cmd+P)
- Pin / Unpin (Option+Enter)
- Refresh
Features
- 🔍 Search Models Find models by name, slug, or creator. Most recent models shown first.
- 🏷️ Price Badges Input & output prices per 1M tokens at a glance.
- 🚀 Throughput Median tokens/sec and TTFT, with clear color cues.
- 🏆 Leaderboards Rank by MMLU, GPQA, TPS, TTFT, prices, and more.
- 📄 Model Detail Pages “About” pages with overview, pricing, throughput, benchmarks, and raw JSON.
- 📌 Pin a Model Pin up to 10 models from Search, Leaderboards, and Detail. Universal pins update instantly.
- 📶 Smooth Loading Skeleton placeholders and a centralized spinner avoid flicker during fetches.
Setup
- Install the extension in Raycast
- Run the command:
View AI Stats
- Use the search list and Action menu (or Cmd+K) to switch to leaderboards.
Preferences
You can optionally override the default read-only Supabase project via Raycast Preferences for this extension:
-
SUPABASE_URL (textfield) – e.g.,
https://YOUR-PROJECT.supabase.co
-
SUPABASE_ANON_KEY (password) – your project's publishable anon key
If left empty, the extension uses a hosted, read-only Supabase instance to fetch public AI stats.
Data Source & Configuration
- 📡 Stats come from ArtificialAnalysis.ai (via their free API) and are mirrored into a read-only Supabase database for fast, reliable queries from Raycast.
- 🔧 You can point the extension at your own Supabase project if you prefer. Configure via Raycast Preferences (
SUPABASE_URL,
SUPABASE_ANON_KEY).
- ⚙️ Resolution order for configuration:
- Raycast Preferences:
SUPABASE_URL,
SUPABASE_ANON_KEY
- Environment variables:
DEFAULT_SUPABASE_URL,
DEFAULT_SUPABASE_ANON_KEY
- Built-in publishable read-only defaults (fastest & most reliable out-of-the-box)
Privacy
- No account is required & no personal data is collected by this extension.
- The extension stores only local preferences (e.g., pinned models, filters) using Raycast's local storage.
- Network requests are made to a read-only Supabase endpoint to fetch public AI model data.
Support
- Open an issue in this repository if you encounter a bug or have a feature request.
- For general questions, feel free to reach out via the Raycast Store listing.
License
MIT License
Disclaimer
This is a hobbyist project. Data is owned by ArtificialAnalysis.ai.
The Supabase database is hosted and maintained by Jonathan Reed.