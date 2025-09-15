AI-Stats

A Raycast extension that provides quick access to AI model statistics & leaderboards. It syncs with ArtificialAnalysis.ai's API for model data. Search models, view benchmark results, compare prices, and check leaderboards all without leaving Raycast.

Screenshots

Usage

Command: View AI Stats

Switch Views (Search ↔ Leaderboards): Cmd+L

Creator Filter: Cmd+P

Reset Filters: Cmd+Backspace

Pinned Models: Pin/Unpin from list or detail (Option+Enter); Move Up/Down

Commands

View AI Stats (single unified command for Search and Leaderboards).

Action Menu (Quick Reference)

Search Switch to Leaderboards (Cmd+L) Filter by Creator… (Cmd+P) Reset Filters (Cmd+Backspace) Pin / Unpin (Option+Enter) / Move Pin Up / Move Pin Down Open Details (Enter) Refresh

Leaderboards Open Details (Enter) Switch to Search (Cmd+L) Change Leaderboard… (Cmd+P) Pin / Unpin (Option+Enter) Refresh



Features

🔍 Search Models Find models by name, slug, or creator. Most recent models shown first.

Find models by name, slug, or creator. Most recent models shown first. 🏷️ Price Badges Input & output prices per 1M tokens at a glance.

Input & output prices per 1M tokens at a glance. 🚀 Throughput Median tokens/sec and TTFT, with clear color cues.

Median tokens/sec and TTFT, with clear color cues. 🏆 Leaderboards Rank by MMLU, GPQA, TPS, TTFT, prices, and more.

Rank by MMLU, GPQA, TPS, TTFT, prices, and more. 📄 Model Detail Pages “About” pages with overview, pricing, throughput, benchmarks, and raw JSON.

“About” pages with overview, pricing, throughput, benchmarks, and raw JSON. 📌 Pin a Model Pin up to 10 models from Search, Leaderboards, and Detail. Universal pins update instantly.

Pin up to 10 models from Search, Leaderboards, and Detail. Universal pins update instantly. 📶 Smooth Loading Skeleton placeholders and a centralized spinner avoid flicker during fetches.

Setup

Install the extension in Raycast Run the command: View AI Stats Use the search list and Action menu (or Cmd+K) to switch to leaderboards.

Preferences

You can optionally override the default read-only Supabase project via Raycast Preferences for this extension:

SUPABASE_URL (textfield) – e.g., https://YOUR-PROJECT.supabase.co

(textfield) – e.g., SUPABASE_ANON_KEY (password) – your project's publishable anon key

If left empty, the extension uses a hosted, read-only Supabase instance to fetch public AI stats.

Data Source & Configuration

📡 Stats come from ArtificialAnalysis.ai (via their free API) and are mirrored into a read-only Supabase database for fast, reliable queries from Raycast.

🔧 You can point the extension at your own Supabase project if you prefer. Configure via Raycast Preferences ( SUPABASE_URL , SUPABASE_ANON_KEY ).

, ). ⚙️ Resolution order for configuration: Raycast Preferences: SUPABASE_URL , SUPABASE_ANON_KEY Environment variables: DEFAULT_SUPABASE_URL , DEFAULT_SUPABASE_ANON_KEY Built-in publishable read-only defaults (fastest & most reliable out-of-the-box)



Privacy

No account is required & no personal data is collected by this extension.

The extension stores only local preferences (e.g., pinned models, filters) using Raycast's local storage.

Network requests are made to a read-only Supabase endpoint to fetch public AI model data.

Support

Open an issue in this repository if you encounter a bug or have a feature request.

For general questions, feel free to reach out via the Raycast Store listing.

License

MIT License

Disclaimer

This is a hobbyist project. Data is owned by ArtificialAnalysis.ai. The Supabase database is hosted and maintained by Jonathan Reed.