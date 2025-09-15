StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

AI Stats

AI model stats via Supabase
AvatarJonathan Reed
Overview

AI-Stats

A Raycast extension that provides quick access to AI model statistics & leaderboards. It syncs with ArtificialAnalysis.ai's API for model data. Search models, view benchmark results, compare prices, and check leaderboards all without leaving Raycast.

Screenshots

AI Stats – Search

AI Stats – Details & Actions

Usage

  • Command: View AI Stats
  • Switch Views (Search ↔ Leaderboards): Cmd+L
  • Creator Filter: Cmd+P
  • Reset Filters: Cmd+Backspace
  • Pinned Models: Pin/Unpin from list or detail (Option+Enter); Move Up/Down

Commands

  • View AI Stats (single unified command for Search and Leaderboards).

Action Menu (Quick Reference)

  • Search

    • Switch to Leaderboards (Cmd+L)
    • Filter by Creator… (Cmd+P)
    • Reset Filters (Cmd+Backspace)
    • Pin / Unpin (Option+Enter) / Move Pin Up / Move Pin Down
    • Open Details (Enter)
    • Refresh

  • Leaderboards

    • Open Details (Enter)
    • Switch to Search (Cmd+L)
    • Change Leaderboard… (Cmd+P)
    • Pin / Unpin (Option+Enter)
    • Refresh

Features

  • 🔍 Search Models Find models by name, slug, or creator. Most recent models shown first.
  • 🏷️ Price Badges Input & output prices per 1M tokens at a glance.
  • 🚀 Throughput Median tokens/sec and TTFT, with clear color cues.
  • 🏆 Leaderboards Rank by MMLU, GPQA, TPS, TTFT, prices, and more.
  • 📄 Model Detail Pages “About” pages with overview, pricing, throughput, benchmarks, and raw JSON.
  • 📌 Pin a Model Pin up to 10 models from Search, Leaderboards, and Detail. Universal pins update instantly.
  • 📶 Smooth Loading Skeleton placeholders and a centralized spinner avoid flicker during fetches.

Setup

  1. Install the extension in Raycast
  2. Run the command: View AI Stats
    • Use the search list and Action menu (or Cmd+K) to switch to leaderboards.

Preferences

You can optionally override the default read-only Supabase project via Raycast Preferences for this extension:

  • SUPABASE_URL (textfield) – e.g., https://YOUR-PROJECT.supabase.co
  • SUPABASE_ANON_KEY (password) – your project's publishable anon key

If left empty, the extension uses a hosted, read-only Supabase instance to fetch public AI stats.

Data Source & Configuration

  • 📡 Stats come from ArtificialAnalysis.ai (via their free API) and are mirrored into a read-only Supabase database for fast, reliable queries from Raycast.
  • 🔧 You can point the extension at your own Supabase project if you prefer. Configure via Raycast Preferences (SUPABASE_URL, SUPABASE_ANON_KEY).
  • ⚙️ Resolution order for configuration:
    1. Raycast Preferences: SUPABASE_URL, SUPABASE_ANON_KEY
    2. Environment variables: DEFAULT_SUPABASE_URL, DEFAULT_SUPABASE_ANON_KEY
    3. Built-in publishable read-only defaults (fastest & most reliable out-of-the-box)

Privacy

  • No account is required & no personal data is collected by this extension.
  • The extension stores only local preferences (e.g., pinned models, filters) using Raycast's local storage.
  • Network requests are made to a read-only Supabase endpoint to fetch public AI model data.

Support

  • Open an issue in this repository if you encounter a bug or have a feature request.
  • For general questions, feel free to reach out via the Raycast Store listing.

License

MIT License

Disclaimer

This is a hobbyist project. Data is owned by ArtificialAnalysis.ai. The Supabase database is hosted and maintained by Jonathan Reed.

