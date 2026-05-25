Search HeyClaude from Raycast and turn Claude agents, MCP servers, skills, hooks, rules, commands, guides, collections, statuslines, and AI jobs into usable actions.
HeyClaude is a curated, GitHub-native registry for Claude and AI workflow content. The extension brings the registry into Raycast so you can find useful entries, inspect the details, copy the right asset, and open canonical sources without leaving your keyboard.
Search HeyClaude: unified search across the registry.
Search Agents: Claude agent entries.
Search MCP Servers: MCP servers and config-oriented entries.
Search Tools: AI tools and supporting services.
Search Skills: reusable Agent Skill packages and guidance.
Search Rules: reusable AI coding rules.
Search Commands: slash-command style assets.
Search Hooks: Claude Code hook assets.
Search Guides: practical guides and reference content.
Search Collections: curated bundles and workflows.
Search Statuslines: Claude Code statusline configurations.
Browse HeyClaude Jobs: active AI, Claude, MCP, and agent roles.
Submit New Content: guided contribution form that opens reviewed submission URLs.
Get Involved with HeyClaude: newsletter, GitHub, contribution, jobs, API, feeds, and support links.
The extension is intentionally read-only.
It does not request accounts, OAuth, GitHub tokens, API keys, local project-file access, or write access to your Claude/Cursor configuration. Contribution actions open browser URLs for reviewed HeyClaude or GitHub issue flows. They do not create pull requests, forks, branches, or registry entries from Raycast.
The extension can create Raycast-native Quicklinks and Snippets only when you explicitly trigger those Raycast actions.
The extension reads public HeyClaude data:
https://heyclau.de/data/raycast/...
Raycast
Cache stores the latest successful registry feed, entry details, and jobs feed so the extension remains usable after a temporary network failure. Raycast
LocalStorage stores your local favorites and local ranking signals. No analytics, accounts, tokens, or project-file data are used by the extension.
npm run test:junit
npm run lint
npm run build