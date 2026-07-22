Manage Pixtuoid — the terminal-native, pixel-art office that visualizes your running AI coding-agent sessions — without leaving Raycast.
This extension is a thin shell over the
pixtuoid CLI's
--json contract; it
does not bundle the binary.
pixtuoid floating, the always-on-top
desktop office.
Install the
pixtuoid binary with any of:
cargo install pixtuoid pixtuoid-hook
npm i -g pixtuoid
brew install IvanWng97/pixtuoid/pixtuoid
The extension auto-detects it via your login shell's
PATH, then the common
Homebrew / Cargo /
~/.local/bin locations. If yours lives elsewhere, set
Pixtuoid Binary in the extension preferences to its absolute path.
|Command
|CLI call
|Manage Sources (list)
pixtuoid sources --json
|Connect / Disconnect
pixtuoid connect|disconnect <id> --json
|Start Floating Window
pixtuoid floating (detached)
Connecting installs that CLI's hooks; disconnecting removes them. A Pixtuoid office already running picks up the change on its next launch (the CLI is the scriptable, persist-only twin of the in-app Sources panel).