Pixtuoid for Raycast

Manage Pixtuoid — the terminal-native, pixel-art office that visualizes your running AI coding-agent sessions — without leaving Raycast.

This extension is a thin shell over the pixtuoid CLI's --json contract; it does not bundle the binary.

Commands

Manage Sources — lists every agent CLI Pixtuoid knows about (Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Copilot, …) with its connection state, whether the CLI is detected on this machine, and any health warning. Press Enter to connect/disconnect the selected one (disconnect asks to confirm).

— lists every agent CLI Pixtuoid knows about (Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Copilot, …) with its connection state, whether the CLI is detected on this machine, and any health warning. Press to connect/disconnect the selected one (disconnect asks to confirm). Start Floating Window — launches pixtuoid floating , the always-on-top desktop office.

Requirements

Install the pixtuoid binary with any of:

cargo install pixtuoid pixtuoid-hook npm i -g pixtuoid brew install IvanWng97/pixtuoid/pixtuoid

The extension auto-detects it via your login shell's PATH , then the common Homebrew / Cargo / ~/.local/bin locations. If yours lives elsewhere, set Pixtuoid Binary in the extension preferences to its absolute path.

How it works

Command CLI call Manage Sources (list) pixtuoid sources --json Connect / Disconnect pixtuoid connect|disconnect <id> --json Start Floating Window pixtuoid floating (detached)

Connecting installs that CLI's hooks; disconnecting removes them. A Pixtuoid office already running picks up the change on its next launch (the CLI is the scriptable, persist-only twin of the in-app Sources panel).