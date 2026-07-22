Hyperliquid for Raycast

A fast, read-only companion for Hyperliquid. Glance at perp prices, your open positions and PnL, and pin live tickers to your menu bar — without opening the browser.

This extension never asks for private keys or API secrets. It only reads public data from Hyperliquid's Info API by wallet address.

Commands

Markets — browse every perp market with price, 24h change, funding and volume, plus a header with total volume and open interest. Switch the view between All , Favorites , Top Gainers , Top Losers and Highest Funding . Open a market for a candlestick chart (1h / 4h / 1d) and stats; if you hold the coin, your entry and liquidation prices are drawn right on the chart alongside your position details. Star markets to favorite them.

— browse every perp market with price, 24h change, funding and volume, plus a header with total volume and open interest. Switch the view between , , , and . Open a market for a candlestick chart (1h / 4h / 1d) and stats; if you hold the coin, your alongside your position details. Star markets to favorite them. My Positions — your open perp positions across one or more wallets with live PnL : size, leverage, entry, mark, liquidation price, unrealized PnL and ROE. The header shows account value, total uPnL and a margin-health readout , and positions near liquidation are flagged. Open Portfolio Performance for an equity / PnL chart over 1D / 1W / 1M / All Time. Switch between wallets or see an aggregate.

— your open perp positions across one or more wallets with : size, leverage, entry, mark, liquidation price, unrealized PnL and ROE. The header shows account value, total uPnL and a , and positions near liquidation are flagged. Open for an equity / PnL chart over 1D / 1W / 1M / All Time. Switch between wallets or see an aggregate. Manage Wallets — add, label and remove the wallet addresses you track. Stored locally on your machine.

— add, label and remove the wallet addresses you track. Stored locally on your machine. Prices (menu bar) — your favorite tickers and their 24h change, always a glance away. If any tracked position drifts close to its liquidation price, the menu-bar icon turns red and lists the at-risk positions.

Preferences

Default Chart Interval — candle interval used when opening a market.

— candle interval used when opening a market. Liquidation Alert Distance — how close (in %) the mark price must get to a position's liquidation price before it's flagged in My Positions and the menu bar (default 5%).

Privacy

All data is fetched from Hyperliquid's public Info API ( https://api.hyperliquid.xyz/info ) and WebSocket. Wallet addresses and favorites are stored locally via Raycast's LocalStorage . No private keys, no signing, no trading.

Disclaimer

Not affiliated with Hyperliquid. For informational purposes only — not financial advice. Account value shown reflects your perps account only.