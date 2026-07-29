NTP-synchronized atomic reference time for Raycast — a live analog clock face with a digital readout underneath.
There is no official REST API that serves "atomic time in seconds." The correct way to get a trustworthy reference time is NTP. AtomTick queries
time.nist.gov (falling back to
pool.ntp.org), measures the offset between your system clock and the NTP reference using the standard four-timestamp NTP algorithm, caches that offset, and ticks locally from there — no polling loop hitting the network every second.
Analog Clock — a live analog watch face (rendered as SVG) with a centered digital
HH:MM:SS caption, both corrected for the NTP offset. Drift, NTP server, and last-sync metadata sit alongside the face; use Resync Now to force a fresh query. Sync failures show a Toast and fall back to the system clock.
Copy Atomic Time — ensures an NTP offset is available, then copies the current atomic instant to the clipboard as an ISO-8601 UTC timestamp (HUD shows the local digital readout as well).
Both commands follow your system timezone by default. To preview a different zone, set an IANA timezone (e.g.
Europe/Berlin) in the extension preferences (
Timezone Override); leave it empty to keep following the system.
AtomTick sends a minimal SNTP request over UDP (
node:dgram) and applies the standard NTP offset formula using all four timestamps (client send, server receive, server transmit, client receive), which cancels out most of the network round-trip delay:
offset = ((T2 - T1) + (T3 - T4)) / 2
The result is cached and reused for up to 6 hours before a fresh sync is triggered automatically. You can always force a resync via the "Resync Now" action.
npm install
npm run dev # ray develop
npm run lint
npm run build
MIT