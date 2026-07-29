AtomTick

NTP-synchronized atomic reference time for Raycast — a live analog clock face with a digital readout underneath.

Why

There is no official REST API that serves "atomic time in seconds." The correct way to get a trustworthy reference time is NTP. AtomTick queries time.nist.gov (falling back to pool.ntp.org ), measures the offset between your system clock and the NTP reference using the standard four-timestamp NTP algorithm, caches that offset, and ticks locally from there — no polling loop hitting the network every second.

Commands

Analog Clock — a live analog watch face (rendered as SVG) with a centered digital HH:MM:SS caption, both corrected for the NTP offset. Drift, NTP server, and last-sync metadata sit alongside the face; use Resync Now to force a fresh query. Sync failures show a Toast and fall back to the system clock.

Copy Atomic Time — ensures an NTP offset is available, then copies the current atomic instant to the clipboard as an ISO-8601 UTC timestamp (HUD shows the local digital readout as well).

Both commands follow your system timezone by default. To preview a different zone, set an IANA timezone (e.g. Europe/Berlin ) in the extension preferences ( Timezone Override ); leave it empty to keep following the system.

How the offset is calculated

AtomTick sends a minimal SNTP request over UDP ( node:dgram ) and applies the standard NTP offset formula using all four timestamps (client send, server receive, server transmit, client receive), which cancels out most of the network round-trip delay:

offset = ((T2 - T1) + (T3 - T4)) / 2

The result is cached and reused for up to 6 hours before a fresh sync is triggered automatically. You can always force a resync via the "Resync Now" action.

Development

npm install npm run dev # ray develop npm run lint npm run build

License

MIT