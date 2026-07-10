SpaceJump

Switch and manage macOS desktop Spaces directly from Raycast.

Requirements

SpaceJump must be installed and running

macOS 13.0 or later

Commands

List Spaces

Browse all your desktop spaces in a searchable list. The current space is highlighted with a green checkmark. Each space shows its custom color. Select any space to switch to it. The list updates live as you switch spaces.

Jump to Space

Quickly jump to any space by typing its name. Shows all non-current spaces with Raycast's fuzzy search. Select a space and Raycast closes automatically after switching.

How it works

SpaceJump writes a state file with your current spaces whenever you switch. This extension reads that file to display your spaces with their names, colors, and current state. It uses SpaceJump's URL scheme ( spacejump:// ) to trigger space switches.

Features