Extension Icon

Diskutil

View your disks and volumes An implementation of the macOS 'diskutil' command with quicker access to features, providing a better overview and a much more userfriendly interface
AvatarGlobolo
New
Overview

Diskutil

Welcome to my extension! I hope you like it :) If there is anything to improve, just contact me and I'll see what can be done

Functionality

The usage is fairly intuitive. Each disk has multiple actions in raycast which are self-explanatory and change based on the type and status of disk/volume. Just try it!

It supports a variety of diskutil related commands, like unmount, umount etc, with shortcuts and GUI

Approach

This extension is basically just a combination between the terminal command "diskutil" and lots of regex. It's probably not the most performant way, but it provides all information provided by diskutil and adds fun.

Especially HDDs are very slow as the terminal command takes a long time to run for some reason.

