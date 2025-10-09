Clean Text

Copying text from PDFs, OCR, academic papers, or certain websites often leaves you with broken lines, weird spaces, fancy quotes, or invisible characters. Clean Text fixes all of that in one place.

What It Does

Normalize whitespace into single spaces

Unify quotes (single, double, or smart)

Remove invisible characters like zero-width spaces

Standardize line breaks

Merge everything into one paragraph

Remove numbering and bullets

Capitalize sentences with abbreviation handling

Configuration

Quote Style : double, single, or smart

: double, single, or smart Whitespace Type : regular, non-breaking, thin, or custom

: regular, non-breaking, thin, or custom Line Breaks : auto-detect or force Unix/Windows

: auto-detect or force Unix/Windows Abbreviations : define which ones skip capitalization

: define which ones skip capitalization Text Source : use selection first or clipboard first

: use selection first or clipboard first Action: copy result or paste directly into the active app

Combo Setup

Create up to two custom combos for quick cleanup. Each combo can include any combination of the available cleanup options, so you can run your most common text fixes instantly.

How to Use

Quick Fix

Copy or select messy text Launch Clean Text in Raycast Choose cleanup options Result is copied or pasted

Repeated Tasks

Configure Combo 1 and Combo 2 in settings Run them directly for instant cleanup

MIT License