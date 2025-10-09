Clean Text
Copying text from PDFs, OCR, academic papers, or certain websites often leaves you with broken lines, weird spaces, fancy quotes, or invisible characters. Clean Text fixes all of that in one place.
What It Does
- Normalize whitespace into single spaces
- Unify quotes (single, double, or smart)
- Remove invisible characters like zero-width spaces
- Standardize line breaks
- Merge everything into one paragraph
- Remove numbering and bullets
- Capitalize sentences with abbreviation handling
Configuration
- Quote Style: double, single, or smart
- Whitespace Type: regular, non-breaking, thin, or custom
- Line Breaks: auto-detect or force Unix/Windows
- Abbreviations: define which ones skip capitalization
- Text Source: use selection first or clipboard first
- Action: copy result or paste directly into the active app
Combo Setup
Create up to two custom combos for quick cleanup. Each combo can include any combination of the available cleanup options, so you can run your most common text fixes instantly.
How to Use
Quick Fix
- Copy or select messy text
- Launch Clean Text in Raycast
- Choose cleanup options
- Result is copied or pasted
Repeated Tasks
- Configure Combo 1 and Combo 2 in settings
- Run them directly for instant cleanup
MIT License