StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Clean Text

Clean and format text with various text modification operations
AvatarMoisés
New
Install Extension
Overview

Clean Text

Copying text from PDFs, OCR, academic papers, or certain websites often leaves you with broken lines, weird spaces, fancy quotes, or invisible characters. Clean Text fixes all of that in one place.

What It Does

  • Normalize whitespace into single spaces
  • Unify quotes (single, double, or smart)
  • Remove invisible characters like zero-width spaces
  • Standardize line breaks
  • Merge everything into one paragraph
  • Remove numbering and bullets
  • Capitalize sentences with abbreviation handling

Configuration

  • Quote Style: double, single, or smart
  • Whitespace Type: regular, non-breaking, thin, or custom
  • Line Breaks: auto-detect or force Unix/Windows
  • Abbreviations: define which ones skip capitalization
  • Text Source: use selection first or clipboard first
  • Action: copy result or paste directly into the active app

Combo Setup

Create up to two custom combos for quick cleanup. Each combo can include any combination of the available cleanup options, so you can run your most common text fixes instantly.

How to Use

Quick Fix

  1. Copy or select messy text
  2. Launch Clean Text in Raycast
  3. Choose cleanup options
  4. Result is copied or pasted

Repeated Tasks

  1. Configure Combo 1 and Combo 2 in settings
  2. Run them directly for instant cleanup

MIT License

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Other
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Set Audio Device logo

Set Audio Device

Switch the active audio device of your mac.

Image Modification logo

Image Modification

Apply filters and transformations to various image formats, and convert between them.

Messages logo

Messages

Quickly read your latest messages, open your chats, or send messages to your contacts.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.