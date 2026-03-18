BSR Entsorgung

Quickly look up which bin to use for any type of waste, and check upcoming collection dates for your Berlin address — powered by the BSR (Berliner Stadtreinigung) public API.

Commands

Search Waste

Search the BSR waste database to find out which bin a specific item belongs in.

Type any waste item (e.g. Pfanne, Batterie, Joghurtbecher)

Results show the item name, waste fraction, and the corresponding bin color

Open the BSR detail page for full disposal instructions

Copy the disposal tip to your clipboard with ⌘C

Falls back to a BSR.de browser search if the database is unavailable

Bin colors:

Icon Color Fraction ⚫ Grey Restmüll (residual waste) 🟤 Brown Biogut (organic waste) 🔵 Blue Papier (paper) 🟡 Yellow Wertstoffe / Gelbe Tonne (recyclables) 🟢 Green Glas (glass) ♻️ — Recycling

Collection Calendar

Shows upcoming waste collection dates for the current and next month, grouped by date, for your configured Berlin address.

Configure your street and house number once in the extension preferences

Each entry shows the date and which bins will be collected that day

Copy a date entry to the clipboard with ⌘C

Open the BSR calendar website directly from the action panel

Jump to preferences with ⌘⇧,

Setup

For the Collection Calendar command, open the extension preferences and enter your Berlin street name and house number. The Search Waste command works without any configuration.