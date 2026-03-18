Quickly look up which bin to use for any type of waste, and check upcoming collection dates for your Berlin address — powered by the BSR (Berliner Stadtreinigung) public API.
Search the BSR waste database to find out which bin a specific item belongs in.
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Bin colors:
|Icon
|Color
|Fraction
|⚫
|Grey
|Restmüll (residual waste)
|🟤
|Brown
|Biogut (organic waste)
|🔵
|Blue
|Papier (paper)
|🟡
|Yellow
|Wertstoffe / Gelbe Tonne (recyclables)
|🟢
|Green
|Glas (glass)
|♻️
|—
|Recycling
Shows upcoming waste collection dates for the current and next month, grouped by date, for your configured Berlin address.
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For the Collection Calendar command, open the extension preferences and enter your Berlin street name and house number. The Search Waste command works without any configuration.