Browse link folders and open all links in a folder at once—like a browser favorites bar.
Links are defined in a JSON file. By default the extension uses
assets/links.json in this project.
{
"folders": [
{
"id": "work",
"name": "Work",
"links": [
{ "title": "Gmail", "url": "https://mail.google.com" },
{ "title": "Slack", "url": "https://slack.com" }
]
}
]
}
"work")
"Work")
{ "title": "...", "url": "..." } objects
In Raycast → Preferences → Extensions → Links Folder, you can set Links JSON File to the path of your own JSON file. If set, that file is used instead of the default
assets/links.json.
npm run dev — run the extension in development mode with hot reload
npm run build — build for production