Links Folder

Browse link folders and open all links in a folder at once—like a browser favorites bar.

How it works

Run the Links Folder command in Raycast. You see a list of folders (e.g. Work, Development, Reading). Select a folder and press Enter (or choose Open All Links) to open every link in that folder in your default browser. You can also open a single link via the action panel (⌘ + link).

Configuring links

Links are defined in a JSON file. By default the extension uses assets/links.json in this project.

JSON format

{ "folders" : [ { "id" : "work" , "name" : "Work" , "links" : [ { "title" : "Gmail" , "url" : "https://mail.google.com" } , { "title" : "Slack" , "url" : "https://slack.com" } ] } ] }

folders : array of folder objects

: array of folder objects id : unique string (e.g. "work" )

: unique string (e.g. ) name : label shown in the list (e.g. "Work" )

: label shown in the list (e.g. ) links: array of { "title": "...", "url": "..." } objects

Custom links file

In Raycast → Preferences → Extensions → Links Folder, you can set Links JSON File to the path of your own JSON file. If set, that file is used instead of the default assets/links.json .

Development