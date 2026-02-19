Proton Pass Client (Raycast)
A Raycast extension that lets you use Proton Pass via the official Proton CLI — keeping everything local and private on your machine.
Features
- Browse & search your Proton Pass vault items from Raycast
- Copy fields quickly (e.g., username, password, URLs) without leaving your keyboard
- Fully local workflow: uses the Proton CLI on your machine
- Supports different item types: you can copy fields from various item types (e.g., login, password, credit card, identity) directly from Raycast
- (Optional) Background Refresh: You can enable/disable automatic updates from the extension preferences
- (Optional) Web Integration: If you use the Raycast web extension, the item that matches the current URL will be selected automatically
Installation
1) Install Proton CLI
Follow the official Proton instructions to install and log in to your Proton Pass account with the CLI:
Installation in MacOS
brew install protonpass/tap/pass-cli
pass-cli login
2) Verify it’s available
pass-cli vault list
3) Get the path to the CLI
which pass-cli
4) Set the path in Raycast preferences