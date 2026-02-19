Proton Pass Client (Raycast)

A Raycast extension that lets you use Proton Pass via the official Proton CLI — keeping everything local and private on your machine.

Features

Browse & search your Proton Pass vault items from Raycast

Installation

1) Install Proton CLI

Follow the official Proton instructions to install and log in to your Proton Pass account with the CLI:

Installation in MacOS

brew install protonpass/tap/pass-cli pass-cli login

2) Verify it’s available

pass-cli vault list

3) Get the path to the CLI

which pass-cli

4) Set the path in Raycast preferences