Penflow AI

Think & Write in English, Not your First Language - AI-powered writing assistant
Overview

English | 中文

Features

  • Professional writing assistance
  • Multiple writing styles support
  • Real-time suggestions
  • Translation support

Prerequisites

  • Raycast v1.67.1 or higher
  • Node.js v16 or higher
  • Raycast Pro subscription with AI access required
  • Recommended model: GPT-4omini (tested to provide the best results)

Installation

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies: npm install
  3. Run development build: npm run dev

Usage

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "Penflow AI"
  3. Start writing with AI assistance

Configuration

You can configure the following preferences:

  • Writing Style: Choose between Professional, Casual, and Academic styles

Support

If you encounter any issues or have questions, please file an issue on GitHub.

