Penflow AI
Think & Write in English, Not your First Language - AI-powered writing assistant
English | 中文
Features
- Professional writing assistance
- Multiple writing styles support
- Real-time suggestions
- Translation support
Prerequisites
- Raycast v1.67.1 or higher
- Node.js v16 or higher
- Raycast Pro subscription with AI access required
- Recommended model: GPT-4omini (tested to provide the best results)
Installation
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Run development build:
npm run dev
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Search for "Penflow AI"
- Start writing with AI assistance
Configuration
You can configure the following preferences:
- Writing Style: Choose between Professional, Casual, and Academic styles
Support
If you encounter any issues or have questions, please file an issue on GitHub.