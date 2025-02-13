Penflow AI

Think & Write in English, Not your First Language - AI-powered writing assistant

English | 中文

Features

Professional writing assistance

Multiple writing styles support

Real-time suggestions

Translation support

Prerequisites

Raycast v1.67.1 or higher

Node.js v16 or higher

Raycast Pro subscription with AI access required

Recommended model: GPT-4omini (tested to provide the best results)

Installation

Clone this repository Install dependencies: npm install Run development build: npm run dev

Usage

Open Raycast Search for "Penflow AI" Start writing with AI assistance

Configuration

You can configure the following preferences:

Writing Style: Choose between Professional, Casual, and Academic styles

Support

If you encounter any issues or have questions, please file an issue on GitHub.