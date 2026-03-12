SQL Reference Search
Dialect-aware SQL reference for Raycast with fast offline lookup.
Features
- SQL Lookup command across keywords, clauses, functions, operators, datatypes, and patterns
- Dialect-aware rendering for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, and T-SQL
- Weighted search ranking (title/alias/tag/summary with type priority)
- Structured docs sections: Summary, Syntax, Parameters, Examples, Notes, Related
- Full right-side preview showing the same content as full description view
- Copy actions for current dialect syntax and examples
Data Model
All reference data is stored locally for fast offline access.
Each entry includes
title,
type,
summary,
syntax,
examples,
notes,
aliases,
tags,
related, and
dialects.