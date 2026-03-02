Polars Documentation Search
A Raycast extension that lets you search the Polars API reference and preview detailed documentation without leaving Raycast. Results include signatures, descriptions, parameters, and return values, with quick actions to open the official docs in your browser.
Features
- Instant Polars search: Quickly filter the API reference with fuzzy matching that surfaces the right functions, classes, and modules as you type.
- Rich previews: See inline signatures, parameter details, and return values without leaving Raycast.
- Doc deep links: Open the exact section on docs.pola.rs in your browser when you need full documentation context.
- Copy-ready snippets: Copy signatures or doc URLs directly from the command for fast handoff into notebooks, scripts, or PRs.