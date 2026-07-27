Otty Raycast Extension

Raycast commands for the locally installed Otty terminal.

Commands

Open in Otty: open the current Finder window directory in a new Otty tab

New Window

New Tab

Open Directory

Run Command

SSH

Local Setup

The extension defaults to:

/Applications/Otty.app/Contents/MacOS/otty-cli

If your Otty CLI lives somewhere else, update the Raycast extension preference Otty CLI Path .

Open in Otty reads the front Finder window directory through macOS Automation, opens it in a new Otty tab, and falls back to a new Otty window if no running Otty app can accept tab commands. On first use, macOS may ask you to allow Raycast to control Finder.

Development