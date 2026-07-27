Raycast commands for the locally installed Otty terminal.
The extension defaults to:
/Applications/Otty.app/Contents/MacOS/otty-cli
If your Otty CLI lives somewhere else, update the Raycast extension preference
Otty CLI Path.
Open in Otty reads the front Finder window directory through macOS Automation,
opens it in a new Otty tab, and falls back to a new Otty window if no running
Otty app can accept tab commands. On first use, macOS may ask you to allow
Raycast to control Finder.
npm install
npm test
npm run typecheck
npm run lint
npm run dev