Timely
Manage your Timely projects directly from Raycast.
Features
- Search Projects – Quickly find and filter your Timely projects
- Open in Browser – Jump to any project in Timely with one keystroke
- Create Projects – Create new projects without leaving Raycast
Setup
This extension requires you to create an OAuth app in Timely:
- Go to Timely → Settings → Devs and create a new OAuth application
- Set the Redirect URI to:
https://raycast.com/redirect?packageName=Extension
- Copy the Client ID and Client Secret
- Open Raycast Preferences (
⌘ + ,) → Extensions → Timely
- Enter your Client ID and Client Secret
Usage
- Search Projects – Search and open your Timely projects
- Create Project – Create a new project with a name and client
Troubleshooting
"Successfully connected" but extension still shows sign-in prompt
Make sure to click the "Open Raycast" button on the success page after authorizing.
"Invalid client" error
Double-check that your Client ID and Client Secret in Raycast Preferences match exactly what's shown in your Timely OAuth app.