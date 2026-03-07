Timely

Manage your Timely projects directly from Raycast.

Features

Search Projects – Quickly find and filter your Timely projects

– Quickly find and filter your Timely projects Open in Browser – Jump to any project in Timely with one keystroke

– Jump to any project in Timely with one keystroke Create Projects – Create new projects without leaving Raycast

Setup

This extension requires you to create an OAuth app in Timely:

Go to Timely → Settings → Devs and create a new OAuth application Set the Redirect URI to: https://raycast.com/redirect?packageName=Extension Copy the Client ID and Client Secret Open Raycast Preferences ( ⌘ + , ) → Extensions → Timely Enter your Client ID and Client Secret

Usage

Search Projects – Search and open your Timely projects

– Search and open your Timely projects Create Project – Create a new project with a name and client

Troubleshooting

"Successfully connected" but extension still shows sign-in prompt Make sure to click the "Open Raycast" button on the success page after authorizing.

"Invalid client" error Double-check that your Client ID and Client Secret in Raycast Preferences match exactly what's shown in your Timely OAuth app.