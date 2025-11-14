Raycast YASBC Extension

Simple Raycast extension to run yasbc commands from Raycast.

It literally just runs yasbc commands in the terminal, so you need to have YASBC installed and configured on your machine.

Limitations

Windows Only (Obviously)

Raycast doesn't support dynamic arguments, so the screen name has to be typed manually.

command as that tails the logs in the terminal and I don't think Raycast supports that. No support for yasbc reset command because I don't want people to accidentally break their setups.

Development