Simple Raycast extension to run yasbc commands from Raycast.
It literally just runs
yasbc commands in the terminal, so you need to have YASBC installed and configured on your machine.
yasbc log command as that tails the logs in the terminal and I don't think Raycast supports that.
yasbc reset command because I don't want people to accidentally break their setups.
yasbc help command because it's not really useful in Raycast.
npm install to install dependencies
npm run dev to start the development server
npm run build to ensure everything is built correctly