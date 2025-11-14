StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

YASB

Raycast interface for the yasbc (YASB CLI) application
AvatarHubert Swic
New
Install Extension
Overview

Raycast YASBC Extension

Simple Raycast extension to run yasbc commands from Raycast.

It literally just runs yasbc commands in the terminal, so you need to have YASBC installed and configured on your machine.

Limitations

  • Windows Only (Obviously)
  • Raycast doesn't support dynamic arguments, so the screen name has to be typed manually.
  • No support for yasbc log command as that tails the logs in the terminal and I don't think Raycast supports that.
  • No support for yasbc reset command because I don't want people to accidentally break their setups.
  • No support for yasbc help command because it's not really useful in Raycast.

Development

  1. Clone the repository
  2. Run npm install to install dependencies
  3. Run npm run dev to start the development server
  4. Raycast should automatically pick up the extension
  5. Make changes and test them in Raycast
  6. When you're done, run npm run build to ensure everything is built correctly
  7. Open a pull request with your changes
  8. Celebrate your contribution to the Raycast YASBC Extension!
Compatibility
  • Windows
Categories
ApplicationsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.